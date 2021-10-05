Seamus O’Rourke: ‘Opening night is my mart day’

‘The first night was pure magic. I realised this is where I want to be, on stage performing, I felt so comfortable' Photo: Kevin Byrne

Yearning for rural Ireland: Actor Seamus O’Rourke with his grandson Fionn on the family farm at Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Tuesday, October 5 marks Seamus O’Rourke’s long-awaited return to centre stage in his first major dramatic performance in front of a live audience since the onslaught of Covid-19.

The award-winning writer, director and actor from Co Leitrim will embody the role of SB O’Donnell in Brian Friel’s classic play Philadelphia, Here I Come! at Cork Opera House.

He’s elated ahead of opening night after weeks of rehearsals in the city, but he’s also longing for an another experience.

“I can’t wait to get back into rural Ireland and get stuck behind some fella with a slurry tanker,” he laughs.

Seamus grew up on a small mixed farm in Carrigallen.

“Like everywhere else, it was a constant helping out. My brother (who now owns the farm) always had a flair for work and I hated all of these jobs that had to be done.

“I’d try to work out the logic behind some of them — couldn’t we clean out the yard twice a week instead of every evening?

“I never had an ambition to be a farmer — if anything it was to get away as quickly as possible.”

Yet school didn’t float his boat either.

“At 15 I really hated school. National and secondary, it just wasn’t for me,” he says.

“A local man asked if I’d be interested in a carpentry apprenticeship.

“I was interested in anything other than school so I fell into that. I was mad into Gaelic football too, that was a big part of my life.”

As the brothers became bigger so did the farm jobs.

“My father became more ambitious to do up the land — it was very poor around our part of the world, covered in whin and rushes. There were lots of grants for reclamation.

“He bought a wee digger and I remember endless bloody days trying to get rid of all this gorse to put a shape on the farm.

“It’s a testament to him now. When he died 20 years ago, he had left his mark on the place. That really resonated with me how a farmer can leave their mark on the world by leaving it in a better way than they found it.

“I helped with silage and milking, but I wasn’t chomping at the bit to get to the farm.

“I enjoyed the summer when it was all hay. If the weather was about to turn good we’d be up at 4 o’clock in the morning to win the hay, to get a whole day’s sun for the meadows.

“There was something about getting up at that time when nobody was up. I have lovely memories of heading off and it wasn’t a tough job.

“But when silage was invented it was a different story. We mowed meadows and brought them in with a buck rake and made clamps of silage — it would pull the arms out of you, pure torture. You’d think your father invented this job just to punish you for some reason.

“I was never a great man for the silage. I remember in the winter having to take the snow off the pit and start cutting it to bring to cattle. Myself and the silage, we never really clicked.”

But he also grew up among great storytellers and characters who shaped his writing and acting.

“We always had neighbours for cumann na céilí in our house,” he says. “Whatever was on the television, like Dallas, was too dirty for us to be watching so we’d sit with these aul’ fellas and they’d all be telling stories.

“The art of storytelling was in the house; it’s in every house in rural Ireland, that’s why we have such a rich history of it.

“We went to the local Carrigallen players, quite a good amateur drama group. I was a really shy young fella, I’d never dream of getting up on a stage.

“Most youngsters were like that then: we weren’t pouting in front of Instagram, we were hiding under our big, thick, woolly jumpers.

“Because I was a carpenter, they asked if I’d help out with the set, and I had access to a van.

“They were doing a big production and there was a tiny little part they asked me to do. It was a challenge to walk on and do a few lines, I even had to sing a wee song.

“The first night was pure magic. I realised this is where I want to be, on stage performing, I felt so comfortable, I’d found my place.”

During lockdown Seamus penned Standing in Gaps, a memoir of his childhood which chronicles the comedy and calamity of growing up in Leitrim.

“Something really draws me to the land, I want to be in the countryside,” he says. “I love to see farmers heading off to do their day’s work, I love the sound of a tractor working in the distance.

“It gives me a sense of us carrying on as rural people. We’ll always get back into the fields, that’s a real constant, it’s my connection now.”

Asked about his excitement ahead of curtain call, Seamus says: “It’s so great to get back. The online stuff… I really, really don’t like it.

“It’s a fantastic play and for somebody who spends a lot of time on stage on their own, it’s lovely to get into a big cast. I also get my dinner on stage every night so that’s a perk!

“As I say to my rural friends, ‘opening night is my mart day’. I’ve been beavering away for a long time and now I’m going to the mart.”