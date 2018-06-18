Schools asked to promote farm safety as holiday season kicks off

Summer holidays are a high risk time for children who are off school and spend a lot of time on their family farm or visiting friends’ and relatives’ farms. It is also a very busy time for farmers when much work needs to be done.

Farm accidents have claimed the lives of 23 children in the last decade and account for 11pc of all farm fatalities over the period.

Farms remain the only workplace in Ireland where children still continue to die. Farm deaths involving children are always a horrific tragedy for families and heart-breaking for communities and schools alike.