Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 18 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Schools asked to promote farm safety as holiday season kicks off

Farm accidents have claimed the lives of 23 children in the last decade and account for 11pc of all farm fatalities over the period.
Farm accidents have claimed the lives of 23 children in the last decade and account for 11pc of all farm fatalities over the period.
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

The Health and Safety Authority and the Irish Primary Principals Network (IPPN) have issued a joint appeal to primary schools to promote a strong farm safety message to children before they break for the summer. 

Summer holidays are a high risk time for children who are off school and spend a lot of time on their family farm or visiting friends’ and relatives’ farms.  It is also a very busy time for farmers when much work needs to be done. 

Farm accidents have claimed the lives of 23 children in the last decade and account for 11pc of all farm fatalities over the period.

Farms remain the only workplace in Ireland where children still continue to die. Farm deaths involving children are always a horrific tragedy for families and heart-breaking for communities and schools alike.

The HSA website has numerous online farm safety resources for teachers to use in the classroom which can be covered in an interactive, fun and stimulating way. IPPN is supporting the HSA in communicating this important message to its members.

Joanne Harmon, Education Manager with the HSA said teachers can access a range of online farm safety resources for primary schools on our website at www.hsa.ie/education, under Teacher Supports and Resources and some are available as gaeilge.

The HSA’s elearning portal also hosts a short course entitled Keep Safe on the Farm which can be found at http://hsalearning.ie. This is aimed at primary school children and comes with Teachers’ guidelines and is linked to the SPHE curriculum.

Ms. Harmon added: “Farm safety is an explicit topic in the SPHE curriculum at primary level. Schools can make a real difference by empowering children to raising their own awareness of farm hazards and encouraging them to bring the safety message home to parents and grandparents.”

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Farmer Martin Ryan watches the peloton race by during Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann from Athlone to Tipperary. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Opinion: The next phase of rapid change is unfolding in our rural communities
A sheep got stuck on a ledge under a bridge and had to be rescued at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk. (RSPCA/ PA)

Baa-d day for sheep stuck under bridge

Turmoil in Countrywomen's Association amid proposals to...
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives

‘Derisory attitudes’ undermining small farmers’ confidence


Top Stories

A combine harvests wheat during sunset in a field belonging to Demidovo farm outside the Siberian village of Legostaevo, in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

Experts question wisdom that more food means less hunger
What a difference a few weeks makes; John Heney’s store cattle were looking under the weather when they first were let out but are clearly thriving are a few weeks of grass and sunshine, as can be seen by the before (inset) and after photos of this particular animal.

Opinion: It's the women with off-farm jobs who are keeping the beef show on...

‘Hearty’ ground in north Dublin - 203ac block of land guided at €10,000/ac
Darragh McCullough eats, sleeps and lives farming. Photo: David Conachy

Darragh McCullough: CAP reform is just tinkering around the edges of a flawed...
(stock image)

Rural broadband now an 'emergency' issue, warn campaigners
Oisin Gill

'The new parlour will cut milking to two hours a day'
Photo: GETTY

Growth opportunity with a difference in the west as mushroom plant...