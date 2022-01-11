Scaling the mountain reminded me that we can all overcome most of life’s problems

A new year has dawned and the great wheel of life is moving again. As I write this there’s a healthy frost over the ground and there’s a promise of new life in the new year.

I worked through the Christmas putting the finishing touches to a new book but took my breaks where I could get them.

With visiting out of bounds due to the Covid surge, I headed to Sligo for a much-needed day and climbed Knocknarea, the ancient mountain where it’s said Queen Medb is buried.

Walking up the long steep hill I saw the mountain sheep of the Sligo region stretched out across the hills. It was a heartening sight, and it made me realise there’s no place in the country a farmer can’t be found.

As I climbed the mountain and dusted off the cobwebs of inaction, I found I was regaining the great spiritus mundi of Ireland. We live in a beautiful country, and at times when we are busy on the land, we can forget that.

At the top near that ancient cairn, I said a few prayers, asking for a safe year, a prosperous year and a year when stock would stay healthy. It was I suppose a simple prayer but it made all the difference to me.

After the mountain climb was complete, I took myself to Strandhill and walked the beach, savouring the sound of the ocean and looking out across the waves to far-off America.

I had not seen the sea in months as we’ve been keeping a low profile with the pandemic, but the walk, the air, the mountain all told me one thing: that life is still going on amidst all the darkness and gloom we find ourselves living through.

2022 might well be the year we see the back of this pandemic. We’ve learned so much about ourselves as a nation in this time. We’ve seen how brave our front-line workers are, and that we farmers can adapt to whatever life throws at us.

Driving home I felt a new surge of energy come into me. The year is there for the taking — we just have to go out and get it.

It will be a year full of challenges and the world is a complex one, but then when has life not had challenges? When has the world been simple?

The sheep, my sheep are happy and healthy and hopefully full of lambs as the ram seems now to have done his job.

There are lots of adventures to come with them but I’m ready for them. Climbing the mountain reminded me that with a bit of effort and grit we can all reach the summit of whatever problem life lays in front of us.

It’s time to shake off Christmas and get back into the swing of things.

I wish you all a healthy season, a season where new life rings out across all the sheds and byres of the country.

John Connell lives and farms in Co Longford