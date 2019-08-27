Samaritans: 'Don't wait until crisis'

File photo
File photo
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Beef prices and weather unpredictability are piling extra pressure on farmers in recent years, the Samaritans have said.

Samaritans deputy regional director, Teresa Bell, told the Farming Independent that everything from day-to-day issues to downward beef prices are having a grave impact on farmers' mental health.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

"Certainly the whole area of beef prices is a huge worry. We've had flooding across the country in recent years and farmers have watched their fodder flow down the river after months of hard work," she says.

"Farmers have a huge personal relationship with the land, if animals go down that is a huge thing for them. It can be things that didn't make the headlines that can be the biggest worries and concerns for people.

"Each season in the farming community brings different challenges and throws up different situations - that's the cut and thrust of farming, but it's piling pressure on farmers' health."

Ms Bell urges farmers to not just wait until crisis point to contact the Samaritans and remember they are there to talk to 24/7 if they are feeling overwhelmed, depressed or anxious in their daily lives.

"We have so much regard for people who pick up the phone and talk when we answer. It shows a lot of bravery. We're not looking for personal details. We want people to talk about how they are coping and what they might be facing," says Ms Bell.

"We're constantly trying to encourage people to talk at any earlier stage rather than crisis point, and do our best to get them to relax and express what is troubling them."

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

IFA farm family chair, Caroline Farrell, added that it's important that the farming community keeps an eye out for each other, especially those who may be living alone or are vulnerable.

The Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123 any time of day or night

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Rural Life

Fresh air: Harold Kingston opened up to the viewing public about depression and burnout on The Late Late Show a year ago. Photo: Denis Boyle

'It's good to have a social outlet other than farming'
Diagnosis: Routine screening is provided by BowelScreen

Routine screening could save your life
Social media: 'There’s such stigma there and I thought if the video could help at least one person, then it would be worth it,' says Andy Nolan, photographed on his farm in Luggacurren, Co Laois. Photo: Alf Harvey

'I realised you can't always dwell on the negative'
Mart checks: 'It gets farmers engaging,' says Dr Noel Richardson

'They're more comfortable if the health check is in the mart'
That fitter feeling: Moore Movers exercise group organiser Laura Tully walks with Noel Higgins, Peter Naughton (cap), Martin Greene and Shane Hardiman. Photo: Brian Farrell

'I love to track my steps. Some days I'd get 35,000 steps done around the...
Stock image

Man killed after farm shed collapses

Garda fury over kids as young as 8 driving quads on public roads


Top Stories

Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton. Photo: Tom Burke

Plan to plant a whopping 22m trees (more than 6,000 Croke Park...
Positive outlook: Robert Lally from Claremorris is confident that he can build a structure that will allow him to work full time on his beef farm. Photos: Ray Ryan

'All codding aside, there is a future for beef - it's the backbone of the...
Eamonn Connell

Vet: Switch in seasonal grazing conditions bring its own unique health...
Passion for breeding: Peadar Healy with some of the pure Friesians from his Firoda herd on his farm in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny

Pure Friesian pioneers showing no sign of resting on their laurels
LacPatrick Dairies Monaghan Site.

Lakeland announces 68 redundancies in rationalisation of Monaghan...

Concerns for animal health following closure of veterinary practice in...

Bord Na Móna to auction up to 200 lots of surplus to requirement...