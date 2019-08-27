Samaritans: 'Don't wait until crisis'

Samaritans deputy regional director, Teresa Bell, told the Farming Independent that everything from day-to-day issues to downward beef prices are having a grave impact on farmers' mental health.

"Certainly the whole area of beef prices is a huge worry. We've had flooding across the country in recent years and farmers have watched their fodder flow down the river after months of hard work," she says.

"Farmers have a huge personal relationship with the land, if animals go down that is a huge thing for them. It can be things that didn't make the headlines that can be the biggest worries and concerns for people.

"Each season in the farming community brings different challenges and throws up different situations - that's the cut and thrust of farming, but it's piling pressure on farmers' health."

Ms Bell urges farmers to not just wait until crisis point to contact the Samaritans and remember they are there to talk to 24/7 if they are feeling overwhelmed, depressed or anxious in their daily lives.

"We have so much regard for people who pick up the phone and talk when we answer. It shows a lot of bravery. We're not looking for personal details. We want people to talk about how they are coping and what they might be facing," says Ms Bell.

"We're constantly trying to encourage people to talk at any earlier stage rather than crisis point, and do our best to get them to relax and express what is troubling them."

IFA farm family chair, Caroline Farrell, added that it's important that the farming community keeps an eye out for each other, especially those who may be living alone or are vulnerable.

The Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123 any time of day or night

Indo Farming