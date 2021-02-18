Ryan ramps up move to ban smoky coal and regulate solid fuels

The public consultation will inform the development of 'a national regulatory approach to solid fuel'. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Dublin

The first step towards a nationwide ban on the sale and burning of smoky coal and the regulation of other fuels – including peat, turf and wood – has been taken by Climate and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.

The move is part of a drive to combat air pollution and protect public health, as such a public consultation has been launched to seek views on the further regulation of solid fuel use for domestic home heating.

The public, health professionals, other experts, NGOs and those involved in the industry are invited to give their views on how Ireland can design and implement potential new rules.

Minister Ryan said: “Clean air is fundamental to our health and quality of life, and is essential for the health of the environment on which we depend. People have no choice about the air they breathe.

“We as Government have an important role to develop the policies that will deliver cleaner air. It is my intention to bring in a nationwide ban on smoky coal and regulate other fuels as soon as possible,” he said.

Under current regulations the sale, marketing, distribution and burning of smoky coal is not permitted in specific low smoke zones across the country - these apply in cities and all towns with populations in excess of 10,000 people.

Minister Ryan pointed out a commitment in the Programme for Government to work towards “a national extension” of this ban over the term of the current Government – with the consultation launched today considered “the first part of that process”.

The consultation also seeks views on the regulation of all solid fuels - such as peat, turf, and wood – which would “improve air quality for the benefit of all,” the minister said.

Potential measures

In terms of a measure that could be taken, the statement said “a maximum moisture content level” at which wood be can sold could be introduced.

Wood with high moisture content (wet wood) is significantly more polluting than wood with low moisture content (dry wood).

While it was originally intended to launch the public consultation alongside the publication of the forthcoming National Clean Air Strategy (CAS), Minister Ryan has now chosen to progress it ahead of the strategy.

This, he says, is in “recognition of the urgency” of taking action on the further regulation of solid fuels.

The decision will also allow submissions received during the public consultation process to feed into the strategy, as, he says, the use of solid fuels “is one of the most important considerations in Ireland’s ambition to achieve cleaner air overall”.

Minister Ryan continued: “I am pleased to launch this public consultation, which will inform the development of a comprehensive national regulatory approach to solid fuel burning for home heating, to help us achieve our ambition of cleaner air all across Ireland.

“This consultation is an opportunity for everyone to consider the issues, input to the process, provide supporting information and data where possible, and make suggestions on the best manner of regulating the use of solid fuel for domestic heating.

“I am conscious that for some people burning solid fuel is the main or only way they have of heating their homes.

"Our goal over the lifetime of this government is to provide support to retrofit many of these homes, but in the meantime we want to ensure they can be heated in a way that improves public health,” he said.

Latest research

The statement highlighted that, according to the 2020 European Environment Agency report Air Quality in Europe, there were 1,410 premature mortalities arising from air pollution in Ireland in 2018.

It said the vast majority of these (1,300) were attributable to emissions of fine particulate matter which result mainly from the burning of solid fuels.

It also said that Environmental Protection Agency research shows that the contribution of peat to air pollution levels “is significant”.

"Consideration needs to be given to options which may restrict the sale and marketing of sod turf, while respecting the traditional practice of turf cutting for personal use only,” the statement said.

The public consultation aims to: assess the merits of a national approach to regulating solid fuel; determine which solid fuels should be regulated; consider how these fuels should be regulated; and set out an appropriate timeline for implementation of any new regulations.

The consultation document and submission options are available on the Government’s website. The public consultation will close on Friday, April 2, this spring.

Online Editors