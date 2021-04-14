Rural TDs hold ‘constructive talks’ with Bord na Móna on turf cutting

Rural TDs have held “constructive talks” with Bord na Móna (BNM) CEO Tom Donnellan regarding turf cutting rights for the people of the midlands.

At the meeting a number of proposals were presented by politicians – which included: Minister of State Robert Troy (FF), TD Barry Cowen (FF), TD Charlie Flanagan (FG), Brian Stanley (SF), Johnny Guirke (SF), a representative for Minister of State Martin Heydon (FG) and independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice – in a bid to “facilitate a solution” to ongoing tensions over BNM’s decision to no longer permit licences for contractors to cut domestic turf on its lands.

One of the key proposals tabled is the potential of bestowing “a turbary right” to “newly-established community co-operatives” whereby families and individuals dependent on turf as a home-fuel source could continue to engage with a contractor to cut their turf for a period of up to five years “as part of a Just Transition”.

It is understood that Mr Donnellan – who was joined by Ger Breen BNM head of land and habitats and Pat Sammon BNM head of advocacy and external communications – agreed to explore the proposals with the semi-state company’s legal team and he committed to holding a second meeting with the TDs in two weeks time.

Speaking to the Farming Independent afterwards Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice, who is also chairman of the Turf Cutters and Contractors Association (TCCA) said the discussion was “very frank, blunt and constructive”.

“Everything was outlined, the difficulties of ordinary people who have traditionally relied on a contractor to cut their turf – you cannot just drop a bomb on people over night.

"Bord na Móna spoke of the impact of the 2019 High Court ruling on industrial peat extraction and a proposal was put to them about giving a turbary right to people to continue cutting for five years.

“In fairness to Tom Donnellan, they are going back to their legal people to talk about it. He said the domestic turf cutting issue is ‘an unintended consequence’ of the ruling as turf cutting is carried out on just 1pc of Bord na Móna’s total land bank.”

Spirit

Laois-Offaly TD Barry Cowen also told this publication the meeting was “constructive”.

"There is a commitment on everybody’s part to try to find a resolution because the Just Transition programme needs to bring everybody with it – nobody can, or should, be left behind. It was in that spirit that we discussed the matter.

"What was taken away from the meeting, on-foot of various suggestions, is that the board and their legal team would look at the prospect that the solution for each bog may well be a co-operative one.

"The High Court decision specifically talked about peat extraction for industrial use – even though just 1pc of Bord na Mona bogs are used for turf cutting, which is not industrial in its nature, it is not in the same realm.

“With that in mind we’ve asked they they consider the prospect of a leasing arrangement over a number of years to a community co-operative, made up of the entirety of cutters, which will allow them to find alternatives over a period.

"A Just Transition rather than the cliff edge that we have currently,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Troy of the Longford-Westmeath constituency described the meeting as “positive”

“Bord na Móna has undertaken to go back and seek legal advice on whether a community turbary right, which I suggested previously, could be a runner.

"They are to come back to us within two weeks. This is a time-sensitive issue, it can’t be allowed to drag on or this turf-cutting season will be missed.

“It was also outlined that a lot of community groups and individuals have historical agreements with Bord na Móna to cut turf on their bogs. Bord na Móna said if there is any evidence of these historic agreements, or if anyone has paperwork that points to historic agreements, they would be very beneficial to them.

"Bord na Móna seem very eager to be flexible and do something in this space. The feeling was that the High Court decision of 2019 precluded them from giving licences out to contractors as they had done historically.

"But when we said about the community group and co-ops there seemed to be a genuine eagerness and acknowledgment that something needed to be done from a traditional perspective.

"This is not something that will be allowed to continue in definitely, but to give people notice, in the month of April, that they can’t have turf this year was very unfair,” concluded Minister Troy.

Bord na Móna position

In a statement prior to the meeting, BNM said the intention of the briefing was to “clarify” a number of issues arising from the landmark 2019 High Court Case on peat extraction operations.

In 2019, the High Court ruled that peat extraction operations, on bogs over 30ha, requires planning permission. As such BNM said: “All peat extraction operations that contravene this ruling are illegal.”

It continued: “The company is engaging with stakeholders on the particular issues arising from the High Court ruling. The company is also taking the opportunity to discuss other aspects of its evolution into a climate solutions company.

“The deputies will have the opportunity to discuss Bord na Móna’s plans to create a new sustainable future for communities in the Midlands, the transformation of our operations and the company’s significant investment in renewable energy, recycling, peatland rehabilitation and other new low carbon business projects.

“The deputies will also have the opportunity to discuss how the move away from peat related activities is being managed in a way that secures employment for impacted employees, supports communities and ensures Bord na Móna continues to be a major employer in the midlands.”

According to figures obtained from BNM, an estimated 1,600 people have turbary rights to cut turf on BNM bogs, an estimated 300 people have licences to cut turf on BNM bogs, while approximately 20 private contractors have generally been issued with licences from BNM to cut turf on its bogs.

It is estimated that up to 4,000 people depend on turf cut by commercial contractors for home heating purposes. Until now, turf cutting was carried out on less than 1pc of BNM’s total 200,000ac land bank – accounting for just 5pc of the turf supply in Ireland.