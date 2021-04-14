Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Rural TDs hold ‘constructive talks’ with Bord na Móna on turf cutting

The parties discussed the impact of a landmark 2019 High Court case on turf cutting operations in the midlands

Hoppers of turf spread on a bog bank in the midlands Expand

Close

Hoppers of turf spread on a bog bank in the midlands

Hoppers of turf spread on a bog bank in the midlands

Hoppers of turf spread on a bog bank in the midlands

Claire Mc Cormack

Rural TDs have held “constructive talks” with Bord na Móna (BNM) CEO Tom Donnellan regarding turf cutting rights for the people of the midlands.

At the meeting a number of proposals were presented by politicians – which included: Minister of State Robert Troy (FF), TD Barry Cowen (FF), TD Charlie Flanagan (FG), Brian Stanley (SF), Johnny Guirke (SF), a representative for Minister of State Martin Heydon (FG) and independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice – in a bid to “facilitate a solution” to ongoing tensions over BNM’s decision to no longer permit licences for contractors to cut domestic turf on its lands.

Most Watched

Privacy