Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 22 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Rural people 'desperate for assurance on future of broadband', say TDs

Wanting answers: Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins
Wanting answers: Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins
Cormac McQuinn

Cormac McQuinn

The Government is facing renewed Dáil pressure over the controversial National Broadband Plan (NBP).

The process of awarding the NBP has been beset with delays and difficulties.

These include two bidders dropping out, the resignation of a minister and fears the costs of the project could soar to as much as €3bn.

Now the Social Democrats co-leaders Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall have tabled a Dáil motion demanding Communications Minister Richard Bruton provide an "immediate update" on the status of the awarding of the contract.

They are also seeking an assurance that Mr Bruton and his department have been satisfied as to the competitiveness of a process with only one bidder.

They also want a statement from the minister on a report drawn up by the NBP's independent auditor Peter Smyth.

Mr Bruton's predecessor as communications minister, Denis Naughten, resigned after it emerged he had meetings and dinners with David McCourt, the businessman leading the last remaining consortium in the process.

Mr Smyth's report cleared Mr Naughten and Mr McCourt of improperly affecting the tender process. He also found Mr Naughten was correct to resign in order to insulate the process from "apparent bias".

Also Read

The Social Democrat's motion states that concerns have been raised about the "completeness" of Mr Smyth's report after it emerged he did not seek written statements from those involved.

Last night Ms Murphy said the motion was being tabled to seek assurance for the public that "such an important decision is not just being taken on the basis that we are too far into a flawed process to turn back and get it right".

She said a delay would be preferable to wondering in years to come "where and how it went so badly wrong".

"People in rural Ireland are desperate for reliable and sustainable broadband but they will only be guaranteed such a service if we get this process right while we have this chance," Ms Murphy said.

A Department of Communications spokesperson said: "Minister Bruton has said that he wants to bring the procurement process to a fair and impartial conclusion as quickly as possible.

"The assessment of the final bid by the department is continuing and has been since a final tender submission was received from the bidder on 18 September.

"Minister Bruton will return to Government shortly with a recommendation."

Irish Independent

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

New legislation set to protect farmers from claims by hillwalkers
The cattle running through Omagh’s streets

Herd of cows go walkabout in Co Tyrone town
Eoghan 'Clais' O'Connor on the pier at Cuas in West Kerry. Photo by Declan Malone

How this farmer's sheep got through the snow and fodder crisis, while he...
Trevor Smith (left) with his daughter Neeva (7) and Thomas Cooney, national environment and rural affairs chairman, IFA, on land he farms in Co Cavan. Trevor has a significant problem with rubbish of all kinds being dumped on his land. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Illegal dumping - 'Any farm within 10 miles of a town is being targeted'
Threats: Andy ‘The Bull’ McSharry says his sheep ‘are as good as china’ and wants to protect them from dogs. Photo: Niall Delaney, Ocean FM

Farmer receives garda warning about patrolling roads around land with...
The last 100,000 of 330,000 of the rural-fibre-to-the-home connections being built by Eir will be completed in June

Will 5G be turned to as a safety net if rural broadband is not rolled out?
The big question is what technology will help rural areas retain talent who value quality of life?

Paul Hayes: 'Think global, live local: rural Ireland offers bright future to...


Top Stories

Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into a vessel. Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Live-cattle export growth under threat from EU ban
Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Glanbia Ireland plan to create 80 jobs in new €140 million Kilkenny facility
Solar energy panels

Planning permission granted for huge 221ac solar farm in Wexford
File photo

How this farmer is now milking more milk solids on once-a-day than twice-a...

How to get ventilation and space requirements right in your shed

Why silage ground often has the poorest level of soil fertility and how to fix it
The circle was thought to be thousands of years old. Photo: PA

'Amazing' Stonehenge-like circle was built by farmer in the 1990s