Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Rural isolation is responsible for rise in suicide numbers, warns MEP Walsh

Maria Walsh Expand

Close

Maria Walsh

Maria Walsh

Maria Walsh

Niamh Horan Twitter Email

Loneliness and isolation across rural Ireland has left people feeling like they are living in "solitary confinement" - and it is leading to a rise in suicides, according to MEP Maria Walsh.

The Fine Gael MEP wants to highlight the issue after an alarming number of suicides in her local area. Ms Walsh, who lives in Shrule, Co Mayo, said: "I don't want to upset too many on my door but we have to call a spade a spade.

"Within a 20- to 30-mile radius of where I live, 20 people have died by suicide in the last decade."

Privacy