Rural isolation is responsible for rise in suicide numbers, warns MEP Walsh

Loneliness and isolation across rural Ireland has left people feeling like they are living in "solitary confinement" - and it is leading to a rise in suicides, according to MEP Maria Walsh.

The Fine Gael MEP wants to highlight the issue after an alarming number of suicides in her local area. Ms Walsh, who lives in Shrule, Co Mayo, said: "I don't want to upset too many on my door but we have to call a spade a spade.

"Within a 20- to 30-mile radius of where I live, 20 people have died by suicide in the last decade."

They were aged between 18 and 73, she said. "This is just one example of the rural suicide rate. Some were recently retired, others had known mental-health issues and some you would have never expected."

Ms Walsh said her home, on the border between Mayo and Galway, is protected by "pockets of communities", but she said further towards Connemara and west Mayo, "it is miles before you come across a house... you might not see anyone for days, if not weeks, on end."

Her comments come months after the then Tánaiste Simon Coveney warned suicides across rural Ireland posed one of the greatest challenges to society.

In October, Independent councillor Danny Collins called on people to check in with those nearby who are living alone because, he said, he had "heard of people posting letters to themselves just to see the post person come to their house".

Farming ranks as one of the professions most affected by suicide and self-harm, with counties such as Roscommon, Kerry, Clare, Cavan and Monaghan badly hit. Per capita they suffer the highest rates of suicide and self-harm. Ms Walsh said the problem is stark.

"I remember I was at a large beef conference last year and there were hundreds of farmers. There were men of all ages just broken because they didn't have any certainty around their sector," she said.

"Some were handed the farm when they were 18 from their father. Now they are in their mid-40s and 50s and 60s and single or their kids have moved away and the only thing they ever really focused on was the land.

"I've no doubt we are going to see the number of suicides increase again after Covid and Brexit."

Speaking about the single vehicle accidents and farm accidents in rural Ireland, she said: "All you need to do is just look into a guard's eyes and ask if it was self-harm or a genuine accident. We really need to be honest with ourselves about the problem."

Ms Walsh pinpointed "loneliness, confidence in stepping beyond your rural town or village and access to opportunity and financial and mental health supports" as the key issues.

She believes mental health is not adequately funded in Ireland. "If you are living in rural Ireland the access to mental health supports are becoming less and less," she said.

"I welcome online supports, but I think they are for a certain demographic. What if you don't have adequate broadband or know how to use the internet?"

She is now calling on the EU to organise a Year of Good Mental Health in 2023 to tackle the problem.

She believes that governments and other decision-makers need to "mental health proof" their policies and budgets if society is to properly address the issue.