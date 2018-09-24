'Rural Ireland is not dead' – Spillane says there's too much negativity about life outside Dublin
GAA pundit Pat Spillane has praised the GAA for knitting rural communities together, saying that rural Ireland “is far from being dead or dying”.
Speaking at the Independent Talks tent at the Ploughing Championships in Tullamore, Spillane (62) hit back at reports that rural Ireland is dying out, despite “problems in towns and villages”.
“I'm passionate about rural Ireland. There’s a lot of messages out there that rural Ireland is dead, rural Ireland is dying. Rural Ireland is not dead or dying. Unemployment figures are dropping, the population is rising,” Spillane said.
“I will say this, there are problems in rural Ireland. There are problems in the northwest, there’s problems in the towns and villages.”
He said that the GAA is the “glue” that keeps rural Ireland connected, and that the annual Ploughing Championships is another event that brings members of rural communities together.
“The one piece of glue that’s keeping a lot of rural communities together is the GAA club. In many communities, it’s the only bit of glue that’s keeping it together. The Ploughing Championships is exactly what rural Ireland and its people are about. It’s about resilience, it’s about warmth, it’s about friends.
“And the one thing about rural Ireland, we don’t complain enough, there’s a great positivity about it. We take disappointments and struggles and say, ‘ah sure look, we’ll keep going’. And they do keep going. Rural Ireland is far from being dead and dying, it just needs a bit more help.”
Speaking about the apparent lack of broadband in many rural towns, Spillane said that internet is an issue that some small villages have been trying to tackle for years.