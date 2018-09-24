'Rural Ireland is not dead' – Spillane says there's too much negativity about life outside Dublin

“Forty-five years ago, they tried to come up with a jobs plan for rural Ireland and a report was published, but there were three major difficulties in creating jobs for rural Ireland.

“One was broadband, it’s still the problem, the second difficulty in rural Ireland was all about bureaucracy and red tape, and we do bureaucracy and red tape a lot. And the third problem was infrastructure.”

The sports broadcaster added that WiFi “has the potential” to bring jobs to small towns but mightn’t be a quick fix solution.

“Broadband isn’t the magic bullet, but I think broadband could do for rural Ireland what electrification did for us in the forties, fifties and sixties. It has the potential.”

Commenting on the remarks made by Pat Spillane in the Independent stand, ICMSA’s Pat McCormack said that he, too, feared that the constant downbeat messages about the prospects for rural Ireland were becoming self-fulfilling.

He said that too often the focus was on the negative and that the morale of rural communities had been damaged by their perception that they were something of an afterthought as regards government and official policy.

“I agree with Pat Spillane that instead of stressing what’s going or gone from rural communities we have to look to the future and really start to reinvent ourselves; we have to look to ourselves and remember what it was and is that makes us vital and strong and - as far as we’d be concerned – that is our farming and food sectors and the family farm system that is the social and commercial backbone of most of rural Ireland.

“We can and will work towards a future for rural communities that concentrates on what is within our own power to deliver.

“But that’s the problem here: there are certain things that small rural communities just don’t have the power to do for themselves.

“A perfect example is a post service, what conclusion are we meant to draw from the last announcement of the proposed closure of over a hundred post offices?

“What conclusion are we meant to draw when that closure is announced mere weeks after it’s become obvious that much heralded roll-out of rural broadband has become obviously bogged-down and lost all impetus?

“What conclusion are we meant to draw when finance is held up as the determining factor in both issues while, on the other hand, unlimited funds for trams and suburban rail in Dublin are nodded through by Government without a moment’s hesitation,” he said.

McCormack said Rural Ireland is not grasping at all, but we can’t help but notice that whole areas of Ireland are to be left without postal services or broadband for lack of funds that would barely build a kilometre of Luas track in Dublin.

“ICMSA doesn’t accept that; people in Kerry or Mayo are just as much citizens as people in Kimmage or Mount Merrion and the State has to accept and act on that basis”, he said.

Online Editors