Rural Ireland is left to grow old as towns around capital attract all the young families

Paul Melia and Dr Mick Kerrigan

Most of the country's top 20 youngest towns are located in and around Dublin as families flock to the capital in search of work.

Four of the top five towns with the highest proportion of people aged 0-19 are in Co Meath, topped by Longwood, where 40.8pc of the population falls into this age group.

An analysis of Census data from 2006 and 2016 also shows how rural Ireland is ageing.

The top 20 towns with the highest proportion of people aged 80 or more are all located outside of the Greater Dublin Area, as are 18 of the top 20 with the highest proportion of people aged 60-79 years.

Boyle in Co Roscommon has the highest percentage of residents aged 80 or more of any town in the State, with 9.31pc of the population falling into this cohort. It's followed by Castlerea, also in Co Roscommon, at 7.92pc.

The 'oldest' town in the Greater Dublin Area is Rathdrum in Co Wicklow, which is ranked 11th with 5.25pc of the population aged 80 years or older. The 'oldest' town in Dublin is Skerries, which ranks 111th and where 2.6pc of the population falls into this age cohort.

The figures highlight how towns and villages located in the Greater Dublin Area are now increasingly home to a young population.

Of the top 20 towns with the highest proportion of residents aged 19 and under, 16 are located in the GDA - five are in Co Meath, four in Dublin, four in Co Kildare, two in Co Louth and one in Co Wicklow.

The other four are in Co Cork - Carrigtwohill (36.25pc) and Rathcormac (36.1pc) - with one in Co Westmeath, Kinnegad at 37.39pc, and the last in Newport, Co Mayo, where 36.1pc of residents fall into this category.

Newcastle in Co Dublin saw the highest increase of young people. In 2006, it had a population of 1,493, of which 286 were under 19. In 2016, the population had risen to 3,065 and 1,001 residents were aged 0-19 years, a 250pc increase.

The average age of the population now stands at 37.4 years. This is 1.3 years older than 2011.

The highest 'average' age is in Killarney in Co Kerry at 39.4 years. The youngest average is in Balbriggan in north Co Dublin at 30.8 years.

Data provided by the Central Statistics Office, and analysed by the Irish Independent, breaks down the age profiles to settlements with at least 50 dwellings.

Looking at the age profile 20-39 years, Saggart in Dublin has the highest proportion of its population in this cohort at 41.54pc.

Donabate in Dublin has the highest proportion of people aged 40-59 years at 32.66pc.

For the age group 60-79 years, Portmarnock in Dublin has highest proportion at 23.96pc.

In 10 towns, some 20pc or more of the population is aged 60-79 years.

