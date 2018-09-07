Most of the country's top 20 youngest towns are located in and around Dublin as families flock to the capital in search of work.

Rural Ireland is left to grow old as towns around capital attract all the young families

Four of the top five towns with the highest proportion of people aged 0-19 are in Co Meath, topped by Longwood, where 40.8pc of the population falls into this age group.

An analysis of Census data from 2006 and 2016 also shows how rural Ireland is ageing.

The top 20 towns with the highest proportion of people aged 80 or more are all located outside of the Greater Dublin Area, as are 18 of the top 20 with the highest proportion of people aged 60-79 years.

Boyle in Co Roscommon has the highest percentage of residents aged 80 or more of any town in the State, with 9.31pc of the population falling into this cohort. It's followed by Castlerea, also in Co Roscommon, at 7.92pc.

The 'oldest' town in the Greater Dublin Area is Rathdrum in Co Wicklow, which is ranked 11th with 5.25pc of the population aged 80 years or older. The 'oldest' town in Dublin is Skerries, which ranks 111th and where 2.6pc of the population falls into this age cohort.

The figures highlight how towns and villages located in the Greater Dublin Area are now increasingly home to a young population.

Of the top 20 towns with the highest proportion of residents aged 19 and under, 16 are located in the GDA - five are in Co Meath, four in Dublin, four in Co Kildare, two in Co Louth and one in Co Wicklow.