Some rural residents could be waiting 35 years for essential maintenance to access roads to their homes and farms, it has been claimed.

Former Agriculture Minister and Cavan-Monaghan TD Brendan Smith has highlighted a “huge” backlog for funding to repair non-public roads in the Dáil recently.

"I am talking about roads that may have nine or 10 households on them, plus farms and perhaps some minor businesses as well.

"It is a complete misnomer to talk about non-public roads. The reason they are non-public is because there has been no state investment in them," deputy Smith said.

Up until 2012, there was a specific funding stream within the Department of Transport to repair these roads under a programme known as the local improvement scheme.

Under it, funding could be provided to local authorities for the construction and improvement of non-public roads – meaning, roads not taken in charge by local authorities. A contribution from the beneficiaries was required in all cases.

However, Smith highlighted that, since this funding stream was abolished during the financial crisis, there has been “a huge dearth” in activity to bring Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) applications forward.

"Unfortunately, there is a huge backlog in applications now," he added.

In deputy Smith’s own county of Cavan, he said the council is dealing with applications that were submitted as far back as 2009.

"With the present level of funding for the existing applications, it will take 35 years to repair those laneways. That is not acceptable for any community; and it is not acceptable for any individual or family living along a road in such poor condition.

"I mention the people living down the long laneway. They are paying their taxes, contributing to society and working hard. They are as entitled to have a road up to the proper standard as the person living in Dublin 4, Dublin 6, Cork city or anywhere else in urban Ireland.

"We all fight to get public lighting and paths developed in towns and villages. Our people in rural communities deserve to have a standard of road leading to their homes," he said.

Adequate funding

From 2013 to 2017, while there was no separate allocation for the local improvement scheme, local authorities could use a proportion of their discretionary grant for the local improvement scheme if they chose to do so.

In September 2017, the then Minister for Rural and Community Development, given the nature of that Department's responsibilities for communities and rural development, assumed lead responsibility for the LIS and introduced dedicated funding for it.

However, Mr Smith says the funding is “not sufficient” and called on the Department of Transport and Minister Eamon Ryan to take back responsibility of the scheme and to put in place adequate funding.

In response, Minster Ryan said the key actors in this are the local authorities.

"Whichever Department is involved, be it the Department of Rural and Community Development or the Department of Transport, the decisions, applications and checking on whether money is correctly spent or whether the investment is the right one are all the responsibility of the local authority.

"We have a real job of work to do with the local authorities, but the key task we have is in maintaining the local public road network, where there are also real budget constraints and a need for investment in steady State maintenance so that road network is maintained in a proper order," he said.

Minister Ryan also committed to talk with the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Deputy Humphreys and to examine what further measures may be carried out in co-operation between the Departments.”

However, he stressed that "the constraints that are there in our roads investment spending are real".

