Rural businesses struggling to cope with 'deplorable' broadband

The internet speed in Co Roscommon is so poor "it's like being transported back to the 1990s", according to locals.

Families and business owners in Roscommon town vented their frustration towards the "deplorable" broadband access in many parts of the county.

Major setbacks to the National Broadband Plan (NBP) did not seem to surprise anyone.

Charlotte McGann, from Ballymoe, has been waiting more than 10 years for high-speed broadband to come to her community. "I laugh at the ministers and TDs all the time - they're constantly promising faster broadband for rural communities, but they've given us no indication of when they'll actually deliver on it," she said.

Oonagh Stephens, co-owner of the Comfy Cafe, said the slow connection could be a hindrance on her business. "We've been let down a good bit with the card machine being very slow, which can cause long queues and frustrated customers."

Ms Stephens said the next time local minister Denis Naughten walked into her cafe she would ask him how he was going to ensure the NBP went ahead.

Chris Knight, owner of Area 51 Computers in Roscommon town, is constantly inundated with customers frustrated with their internet speed. He said: "I come from Ballintober and my connection is so bad it makes streaming videos or using the internet in a modern way impossible. It's like going back to the 1990s."

John Finn, of Finn Electrical, said low speeds could be a serious issue for people buying smart TVs. "In rural parts you can barely get connected at all. This can make accessing things like Netflix very difficult."