Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 31 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Rural businesses struggling to cope with 'deplorable' broadband

Oonagh Stephens, co-owner of The Comfy Cafe in the town. Photos: Caroline Quinn
Oonagh Stephens, co-owner of The Comfy Cafe in the town. Photos: Caroline Quinn
Chris Knight outside his shop Area 51 Computers in Roscommon town. Photos: Caroline Quinn

Ian Begley

The internet speed in Co Roscommon is so poor "it's like being transported back to the 1990s", according to locals.

Families and business owners in Roscommon town vented their frustration towards the "deplorable" broadband access in many parts of the county.

Major setbacks to the National Broadband Plan (NBP) did not seem to surprise anyone.

Charlotte McGann, from Ballymoe, has been waiting more than 10 years for high-speed broadband to come to her community. "I laugh at the ministers and TDs all the time - they're constantly promising faster broadband for rural communities, but they've given us no indication of when they'll actually deliver on it," she said.

Oonagh Stephens, co-owner of the Comfy Cafe, said the slow connection could be a hindrance on her business. "We've been let down a good bit with the card machine being very slow, which can cause long queues and frustrated customers."

Ms Stephens said the next time local minister Denis Naughten walked into her cafe she would ask him how he was going to ensure the NBP went ahead.

Chris Knight, owner of Area 51 Computers in Roscommon town, is constantly inundated with customers frustrated with their internet speed. He said: "I come from Ballintober and my connection is so bad it makes streaming videos or using the internet in a modern way impossible. It's like going back to the 1990s."

John Finn, of Finn Electrical, said low speeds could be a serious issue for people buying smart TVs. "In rural parts you can barely get connected at all. This can make accessing things like Netflix very difficult."

Also Read

It's not just business owners being affected. Many children in Co Roscommon find it difficult to do their school work. Maria Lohan (18), from Four Roads, said the lack of connectivity made studying for her Leaving Cert a challenge. "There's no 4G or even 3G where I live - it's a nightmare. I just finished my Leaving Cert and whenever I needed the internet everyone in the house had to stop what they were doing online so I could use the wifi."

Irish Independent

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Cattle at Beaumont Station

How one of New Zealand's largest commercial farms manages 37,000...
Farmer Martin Ryan watches the peloton race by during Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann from Athlone to Tipperary. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Opinion: The next phase of rapid change is unfolding in our rural communities
A sheep got stuck on a ledge under a bridge and had to be rescued at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk. (RSPCA/ PA)

Baa-d day for sheep stuck under bridge

Turmoil in Countrywomen's Association amid proposals to...
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives


Top Stories

Meath Travellers Workshops at Carnaross, Co Meath

Land worth €1.6m donated by farmer to Traveller group set to be turned in to...

Dairy farmers face 60% fall in net margins as winter and summer weather...
Farm land prices have increased

Land boom in Leinster but sales slump in west

Bank of Ireland encouraging farmers with ACC loans to switch lenders
Greencore chief executive Patrick Coveney. Photo: Gary O' Neill

Greencore reports revenue of €717m in three months
Get fertiliser out immediately to maximise grass growth through August/ September to build grass supply.

Teagasc issue key budget and management advice to help farmers...
Landrace pigs

Pig farmers losing up to €8 per animal