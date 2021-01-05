Farming

Roads deal between IFA and Government expires after saving State hundreds of millions

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

A roads agreement between the IFA and the Government said to have saved the State hundreds of millions of euro expired in December with no rollover plan in place.

The elements of the previous deal included a fixed payment of €3,000 per acre to landowners on all lands and associated areas acquired for national road improvement works.

Responding to questioning on the future of the agreement, the Department of Transport did not commit to its renewal.

