Roads deal between IFA and Government expires after saving State hundreds of millions

A roads agreement between the IFA and the Government said to have saved the State hundreds of millions of euro expired in December with no rollover plan in place.

The elements of the previous deal included a fixed payment of €3,000 per acre to landowners on all lands and associated areas acquired for national road improvement works.

Responding to questioning on the future of the agreement, the Department of Transport did not commit to its renewal.

It stated that the matter would be considered in the context of the National Development Plan review committed to in the Programme for Government. The current National Development Plan envisages €5.7bn being spent on national road schemes and a further €4.5bn on local and regional roads. The IFA has made contact with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) concerning the agreement and said engagement is at a very early stage in relation to opening discussions on a new agreement and other related issues. The former head of TII Michael Nolan, who was a strong advocate of the agreement, stepped down from the position last year and was recently replaced by Peter Walsh TII’s Director of Capital Programme. Mr Nolan had said the national roads programme would have lasted a further two or three years and would have cost a further €200-300m if not for the deal. The agreement applied to land not the subject of planning permission or zoned for open space, commercial, residential, industrial or recreational purposes. It included a commitment that where the landowner and the local authority, or TII, fail to agree a settlement, either party may seek an independent assessment by a suitably qualified arbitrator. Further, the deal included the landowner, on receipt of at least 14 days’ written notice, allowing early access to land for site investigation works in order to identify and assess potential routes, and full co-operation with local authorities for these purposes.