Revved up: Farmer gets vintage tractor for 80th

Surprise: John Patrick McKelvey with the restored vintage tractor at his 80th birthday party in Co Donegal. Photo: Clive Wasson
Surprise: John Patrick McKelvey with the restored vintage tractor at his 80th birthday party in Co Donegal. Photo: Clive Wasson

Stephen Maguire

A farmer has been given the present of a lifetime for his 80th birthday after his nephews spent more than a year restoring a vintage tractor.

Thomas and Sean McKelvey, from Killygordon, Co Donegal, knew how much their uncle John Patrick McKelvey had wanted a David Brown 30D tractor. Despite owning a number of tractors, he had never got his hands on the rare model.

With his 80th birthday approaching, they hatched a plan to locate the tractor. They eventually found one at Cheffin's Auction in England and had it shipped back to Donegal. However, Sean said the biggest problem was not restoring the tractor but keeping it a secret.

"He would always be around the yard and the shed seeing what is happening so we had to move it to a different location," said Sean.

Some 150 family and friends attended John Patrick's 80th birthday celebration and his amazing gift was handed over.

