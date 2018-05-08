The routes in the 19 counties set to benefit from a new, dedicated rural transport link can be revealed by Independent.ie

Revealed: The 50 bus routes under new 'drink link' plan for rural Ireland

Transport Minister Shane Ross will today unveil details of the plan he hopes will get more TDs on side with his clampdown on drink-driving.

Details of the 50 routes across 19 counties show that Co Wexford and Co Kerry top the list of 19 counties set to benefit from the initiative, which will cost €450,000 for six months. If it is deemed a success, Mr Ross is likely to seek extra funding in next October's Budget to expand the scheme. Passengers will pay a nominal fee while travel pass holders and pensioners will travel for free.

Wexford has a total of 12 routes - the most in any county, while there are eight different routes in Kerry. Other counties to benefit are: Carlow/Kilkenny/Wicklow (six routes), Cavan/Monaghan (5), Donegal (4), Laois/Offaly (3), Cork (3), Waterford (3), Louth/Meath/Fingal (2), Tipperary (2) and Kildare (1).