Restrictions on farmer's sons and daughters building on their land to be loosened
Restrictions for planning permission for homes in the countryside look set to be loosened as part of the National Development Plan’s drive for rural rejuvenation.
The plan has undergone radical reworking when compared with a draft version that was released last year. Among the major changes is the loosening of rules which would have effectively ended a so-called ‘bungalow blitz’ in the countryside.
It was planned to curtail farmers’ sons and daughters from building on their land unless there was an ‘economic need’ but planners will now also be able to factor in a social dimension.
A blueprint for the €116bn wide-ranging programme is understood to set out that €91bn will come from exchequer coffers, with the remainder through state agencies.
It comes in the context of the National Development Plan aiming to promote the growth of cities like Cork, Waterford, Limerick and Galway to counteract the focus on Dublin.
Under the framework being launched in Sligo today, there will be a €1bn fund targeted at rural regeneration including towns that are home to less than 10,000 people. However, this will be spread out across 10 years.
- Capital investment projects will also be targeted with the percentage of the gross national income going towards this rising from 2.9pc to 4.1pc by 2027.
- Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring is also to get a €1bn fund targeted at regenerating towns with fewer than 10,000 people.
- The plan divides the country into three regions and states 75pc of population growth over the next two decades should occur outside Dublin.
- With diesel cars already under the spotlight, it is expected to set out one of its strategic targets that there will be no new diesel or petrol cars after 2030.
- Investment in regional and local roads will rise substantially over the next decade, with a spend totalling €4.5bn.
A total of €22bn has been allocated for creating a “low carbon environment” that will be sustainable by 2050.
New ambulance bases in Ardee, Mullingar, Cork, Dublin and Galway.