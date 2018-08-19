Record-breaking stalwart fears for rural shows' future

A farmer who has devoted a lifetime to fostering community spirit in his neighbourhood in east Limerick will soon start work on organising his local agricultural show as secretary for his 60th year.

The all-time record in the history of agricultural shows in the country has been achieved by Paddy Ryan, who will complete his 59th year as secretary when the curtain comes down on the 64th annual agricultural show at Cappamore, Co Limerick on Saturday evening (August 18).

"Immediately after we finish with the show for one year, we are beginning the organisation for next year," he says.

The show held the record of never having had a wet day in its first 50 years, while innovation to give the event the widest appeal is its hallmark.

On Saturday, Agricultural Minister Michael Creed will join a panel including former Ireland rugby player Tony Buckley and Jim Woulfe (CEO, Dairygold) for a forum on fodder and mental well-being.

Paddy, though, fears for the future of agricultural shows.

"I am very concerned that the amount of totally unnecessary, administration and regulations which have been foisted on the rural shows, for no practical benefit that I can see, could be the death knell of them in the future," he says.

"The local agricultural show is vital to bring the community together and develop a community spirit which has lasting benefits for other aspects of rural areas as well.