Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 19 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Record-breaking stalwart fears for rural shows' future

Pictured at The Tullamore Show was Amy Edgewoods, Wiltshire, England with her Hereford in The Young Handler Competition, which she won. PIC COLIN ORIORDAN
Pictured at The Tullamore Show was Amy Edgewoods, Wiltshire, England with her Hereford in The Young Handler Competition, which she won. PIC COLIN ORIORDAN
Paddy Ryan

Martin Ryan

A farmer who has devoted a lifetime to fostering community spirit in his neighbourhood in east Limerick will soon start work on organising his local agricultural show as secretary for his 60th year.

The all-time record in the history of agricultural shows in the country has been achieved by Paddy Ryan, who will complete his 59th year as secretary when the curtain comes down on the 64th annual agricultural show at Cappamore, Co Limerick on Saturday evening (August 18).

"Immediately after we finish with the show for one year, we are beginning the organisation for next year," he says.

The show held the record of never having had a wet day in its first 50 years, while innovation to give the event the widest appeal is its hallmark.

On Saturday, Agricultural Minister Michael Creed will join a panel including former Ireland rugby player Tony Buckley and Jim Woulfe (CEO, Dairygold) for a forum on fodder and mental well-being.

Paddy, though, fears for the future of agricultural shows.

Paddy Ryan
Paddy Ryan

"I am very concerned that the amount of totally unnecessary, administration and regulations which have been foisted on the rural shows, for no practical benefit that I can see, could be the death knell of them in the future," he says.

"The local agricultural show is vital to bring the community together and develop a community spirit which has lasting benefits for other aspects of rural areas as well.

Also Read

"The loss to a rural area of the local agricultural show can be tremendous, because the community is the poorer without the spirit of working together for the common good, which has a lot of benefits to offer for the betterment of the parish and the community."

Ireland’s 120 agricultural shows will be eligible for grants of up to €5,000 Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring has announced.

Minister Ring has said that a €600,000 allocation by his Department to agricultural shows represents an important investment in rural communities and the rural economy.

The funding will funding support approximately 120 agricultural shows around the country which are due to take place in 2019.

Each show is eligible to receive €5,000 from the Government in an effort to support these important rural community events.

This investment is being carried out in coordination with the Irish Shows Association (ISA) and the recipients are all members of that Association.

Last year Minister Ring introduced funding to support agricultural shows taking place in 2018 in recognition of the difficulties experienced by shows in recent years.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Cattle at Beaumont Station

How one of New Zealand's largest commercial farms manages 37,000...
Farmer Martin Ryan watches the peloton race by during Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann from Athlone to Tipperary. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Opinion: The next phase of rapid change is unfolding in our rural communities
A sheep got stuck on a ledge under a bridge and had to be rescued at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk. (RSPCA/ PA)

Baa-d day for sheep stuck under bridge

Turmoil in Countrywomen's Association amid proposals to...
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives


Top Stories

Sussex mixed cattle eat additional hay distributed into their normal grazing fields by farmer David Barton at Manor Farm in Middle Duntisbourne in south west Britain, August 1, 2018. Picture taken August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Grass growth at historic low across much of Europe
Victoria Sexton

Opera student and Rose of Tralee hopeful learned craft in milking parlour
Dr Steve Collins on his farm near Bantry. Photo: Denis Boyle

From famine-stricken war zones to farming pedigree Dexter cattle in West...
The residence  dates back to 1780 and was lived in up to two years ago

Pictures: Stunning period residence standing on a mix of tillage, grazing...
Jim Gibbons, Germinal Seeds, host Robert Power and Joe Hand of Teagasc at a ''Closing the Winter Feed Gap' at Dualla, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Henry Walsh: Risk analysis now an essential tool for all farmers
Cloneyhurke House was built approximately 250 years ago

VIDEO: See inside this magnificent period home with superb farm facilities...
Can farmers spread slurry whenever they want? Photo: O'Gorman Photography

How to take full advantage of the fertiliser deadline extension