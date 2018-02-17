Ray D'Arcy goes under the hammer for €1,800

A BULLOCK named after Ray D'Arcy and a signed Irish rugby jersey helped Cashel Mart and the Grass Gals crew raise more than €20,000 for charity this weekend.

Cashel Mart and the Grass Gals hosted a charity auction last Saturday to raise funds for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. This followed The Grass Gals' successful fundraising weekend in Mount Melleray, Co Waterford last August, where they raised more than €14,000 for the charity.

A jersey donated by the Irish rugby team and a three-month-old Hereford bullock, named after TV and radio presenter Ray D'Arcy, were among the star attractions up for grabs on Saturday. Cashel Mart manager Alison de Vere Hunt told the Farming Independent that Ray sold for an impressive €1,800, while the Ireland jersey went for for €1,050 as the Irish team thrashed Italy in the Six Nations.

"It went really well. We were delighted with how much the jersey went for as well. We were hoping to get €1,000 or more for the jersey as we'd got a lot of interest for it," says Alison. "It was signed by the entire current team and most of that team would've been part of the historic win over the All Blacks in 2016."