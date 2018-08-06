Farm Ireland
'Rattles' on the rise - Heatwave has led to an increase in bacteria which can cause pneumonia in foals

 

Rattles can be fatal to foals that don't respond to treatment
Siobhán English

Horse breeders in both the thoroughbred and non-thoroughbred sectors are being warned of a possible increase in cases of Rhodococcus equi. Commonly known as 'rattles', it predominately affects young foals and causes pneumonia.

It's found in soil and is easily ingested by foals in warm, dry environments. It is mostly seen in Australia and New Zealand, but due to the ongoing drought here, more cases have been seen than in previous years.

"After the bad spring we've had and now this dry weather, there is definitely more of it than last year, and it could become a bigger issue," said Dr James Gibbons of the Irish Equine Centre.

Rhodococcus equi is often confused with Rotavirus, a highly contagious virus that causes diarrhoea in foals, but symptoms of Rhodococcus equi also include coughing, nasal discharge and abscesses on the lungs.

"It is probably more common in thoroughbred yards which would have a lot of mares and foals, but these breeders may be more aware of it than those with smaller non-thoroughbred yards," added Dr Gibbons.

A diagnosis can be made by a veterinary surgeon performing a lung wash. Treatment is expensive and requires several rounds of antibiotics.

In some cases, abscesses can spread to other parts of the body and it can be fatal in foals that do not respond to treatment. It is endemic in the USA, with many cases going unreported.

Strangles

Dr Gibbons also noted that while several cases of strangles were found in Ireland earlier this year, there are no more than usual during the warm weather.

Strangles is highly contagious and endemic in Ireland. The throat is the first point of entry and the first sign is usually a spike in the horse's temperature.

A feature of strangles is abscess formation and over time, these usually rupture, either into the nasal cavities, leading to a purulent white/yellow discharge from the nostrils, or direct to the outside under the lower jaw or below the ears. Outbreaks occur on a sporadic but regular basis on stud farms, in livery yards, on training establishments and where just one horse is kept on private premises. The rate of disease seen will vary with the production, sales, movement, management and general health of our population of horses.

Swedish company Intervacc AB has recently developed a new protein-based vaccine to protect horses from strangles and this should be available for use during 2020.

In addition to strangles, six cases of equine herpesvirus 1 (EHV-1) were found in horses in Ireland in the first six months of 2018.

Data collected by the International Collating Centre, Newmarket, in the UK revealed that Ireland was in fact one of eight countries to have been affected by equine herpesvirus 1 (EHV-1) so far this year.

Cases were also recorded in France, Germany, Japan, South Africa, Switzerland, the UK and the USA.

Infection associated with fever was reported by France, Ireland and Switzerland, while respiratory disease was diagnosed in Germany, the UK and the USA. Outbreaks of the neurological form of equine herpesvirus 1 are always extremely worrying for the horse industry as they may be associated with fatalities and there is an increase in awareness amongst horse owners due to the reporting of further cases globally.

Every year, equine herpesviruses are confirmed as a cause of abortion and respiratory disease in Ireland, but the neurological form is relatively rare. Since 1994, when cases were confirmed on several premises, the Irish equine industry has been very fortunate, with no more than one or two farms a year affected.

The virus is not highly contagious and spread between premises is usually associated with the movement of horses.

The neurological form of EHV-1 occurs in horses of both genders, but mares are most commonly affected.

The disease has rarely been observed in foals in Ireland, although the foals of affected mares may present with eye infections.

The neurological signs range from mild in-coordination to paralysis. The most common signs are hind limb in-coordination and urinary incontinence. Occasionally a horse may be found recumbent and unable to rise.

Data collected by the International Collating Centre also noted that several cases of EHV-1 abortion were recorded in France, Germany, Japan, the UK and USA.

The UK and USA reported outbreaks of equine influenza. Two cases in recently imported non-vaccinated horses were recorded in the UK.

The disease can be considered endemic in the USA in which it was confirmed in three states, with multiple outbreaks in one of the states.

Indo Farming

