Horse breeders in both the thoroughbred and non-thoroughbred sectors are being warned of a possible increase in cases of Rhodococcus equi. Commonly known as 'rattles', it predominately affects young foals and causes pneumonia.

'Rattles' on the rise - Heatwave has led to an increase in bacteria which can cause pneumonia in foals

It's found in soil and is easily ingested by foals in warm, dry environments. It is mostly seen in Australia and New Zealand, but due to the ongoing drought here, more cases have been seen than in previous years.

"After the bad spring we've had and now this dry weather, there is definitely more of it than last year, and it could become a bigger issue," said Dr James Gibbons of the Irish Equine Centre.

Rhodococcus equi is often confused with Rotavirus, a highly contagious virus that causes diarrhoea in foals, but symptoms of Rhodococcus equi also include coughing, nasal discharge and abscesses on the lungs.

"It is probably more common in thoroughbred yards which would have a lot of mares and foals, but these breeders may be more aware of it than those with smaller non-thoroughbred yards," added Dr Gibbons.

A diagnosis can be made by a veterinary surgeon performing a lung wash. Treatment is expensive and requires several rounds of antibiotics.

In some cases, abscesses can spread to other parts of the body and it can be fatal in foals that do not respond to treatment. It is endemic in the USA, with many cases going unreported.

Strangles

Dr Gibbons also noted that while several cases of strangles were found in Ireland earlier this year, there are no more than usual during the warm weather.