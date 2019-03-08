Ralph Riegel: 'Brutal murder of Paddy Lyons (90) represents ultimate nightmare of elderly in rural Ireland'

He now lies buried beside his parents, John and Nora, to the rear of the same church.

Paddy never left Ballysaggart and lived his entire life at the Loughleagh cottage which had once been his parents home.

Victim: Retired farmer Paddy Lyons had multiple injuries

Like similar homes across rural Ireland, the door used to be left unlocked - so that neighbours could call in to escape the rain or simply to share a cup of tea.

The Loughleagh cottage was famous for the warmth of the turf fires in Paddy’s hearth and the welcome he would offer neighbours, friends and visitors alike.

Paddy had been robbed several times between 2009 and 2016 but resisted all pleas from neighbours and community alert officials to install high security locks on all his doors or to have a burglar alarm fitted.

On February 26, Paddy was found lying blood-spattered in an armchair in the house where he had lived for 90 years.

He had been dead for some time after suffering multiple blows to his head and neck from a blunt weapon.

"The entire community was left traumatised," Pat Power said.

"The guards did a great job with the investigation but people were still left worried and frightened."

"I know a lot of old people around here were saying that if something like that could happen to Paddy, it could happen to them too."

"People were very, very upset by it."

Sales of house alarms and high-security locks soared across west Waterford in the wake of Paddy's death.

Friends and relatives painted a picture of a kind man who loved his farm, his community and his neighbours.

Margaret Fitzgerald, speaking on behalf of the extended Lyons family at Paddy's funeral, said he was "an unique, intelligent man, honest, kind and humble."

She said his death had cast "a great shadow" over the entire community."

"But he will live in our hearts forever."

Ballysaggart Parish Priest, Fr Michael Cullinan, said the entire community was left deeply shocked by “a cowardly attack on a defenceless man.”

He said the entire community had been left “shattered” by what happened.

One of the iconic images published in the days after Paddy's death was a photograph of him sitting by a bench beside Ballysaggart graveyard.

It was one of Paddy's favourite haunts because he could persuade people to stop for a chat - or ensure he could wave down a lift to wherever he wanted to go.

The photograph was taken by local man Paddy Geoghegan in the Indian summer of 2016.

"The people of Ballysaggart - man, woman and child - they all knew Paddy," he recalled.

"He was a lovely, lovely man. He was very outgoing, very sociable and loved his community and the people in it."

"He didn't take age into account at all - he would chat to anyone."

One of Paddy's favourite haunts was the Red House Pub in Lismore where regulars would chat about his favourite topics ranging from hurling to music and farming.

He could also be seen at Ballyduff's famous theatre festival and at St Carthage's Hall in Lismore for music or social occasions.

But it was his beloved music that drew Paddy from Loughleagh to the towns and villages around west Waterford.

“If there was music playing anywhere locally, you could bet a €5 note that Paddy would be there smiling his great smile,” Pat Power said.

