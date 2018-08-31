Queen of the Land and medical student Emma Birchall has made farm safety promotion her mission since her reign began last November.

Queen of the Land and medical student on why she's on a mission to promote farm safety

The 22-year-old UCC student and her Macra club of Kildare drove the Embrace FARM Drive to Remember tractor around the county to highlight the importance of farm safety last Thursday.

Embrace FARM is in the process of sending the tractor on a 32-County Drive to Remember mission to raise awareness of those who died or who have been seriously injured as a result of farm accidents.

When Emma heard of the plan she knew she had to get on board.

“I’m passionate about farm safety so I took it upon myself to help get Kildare Macra involved,” says the Kilcullen native.

“We collected the tractor in Trim on Wednesday night from Cavan Macra, who had it before we did. We brought it to Quinn’s of Naas and had it there for a couple of hours so we’d be able to reach farmers and as many people in the county as possible.

“We went to Newbridge as well, and the Curragh, and stopped at my aunt’s crèche in Kilcullen because she was keen for the children to learn about farm safety as it’s something she would work a lot on.”

Emma says that all ages attended the event and she was delighted that local TDs and councillors from both Kildare constituencies made the effort to support such a worthy cause.