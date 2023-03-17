Prof Gerry Boyle – from directing Teagasc to directing plays

Since retiring after 14 years at the helm of Teagasc, Prof Gerry Boyle has been throwing himself into amateur dramatics.

Prof Boyle is producing, directing and performing in The Cripple of Inishmaan – written by Oscar nominee Martin McDonagh.

The Rearcross Drama Group will stage the production at the Tipperary County Drama Festival at Holycross on Tuesday, March 21 following a run in the home village.

Among the cast are a dairy farmer, a suckler farmer and a pedigree breeder; Prof Boyle plays Johnnypateenmike, a great man for the bit of local gossip.

The group has been going for more than half a century, and the former Teagasc director says: “It is now part of the culture of the community to be involved.

“Drama was a great tradition in rural Ireland during the ’50s and ’60s. John B. Keane helped a lot because his plays were relevant to the rural background, and the touring fit-up groups also helped a lot.

“But what is unusual is to have a small group of naturally very talented people in an area, which the members of the Rearcross Drama Group are.

“I was involved in several productions in UCD and other groups in Dublin that went through to the All-Ireland finals… they have a much bigger populations to select from, and the members of the cast in Rearcross are as good as I have ever come across.

“I think it is in the blood, because it requires a lot of time and effort and it is not simple to put on a production each year.

“The cast in Rearcross is made up of a cross-section of the community, farmers, teachers, housewives, etc. There is an exceptional cohesion when they come together in the drama group.

“I find the community aspect very interesting. There is fantastic cohesion in the area, even though it is a scattered population and I have noticed since moving to the area that the neighbourliness is simply extraordinary, even though they might be living a distance apart.

“All that is found in the mix and it comes across within the community and is carried on by the individuals.

“I can see a genetic element to our cast in people like Nancy Caplis (nee Armshaw) whose father was very much involved in drama in his time and Aaron McMahon’s grandmother was an actress in Belfast and the family had a travelling carnival and prior to that had a travelling cinema visiting places all over rural Ireland, so there is a connection there too.”



Among the cast are Tommy Dwyer, a suckler farmer; Paudie Ryan, who runs a dairy farm at Cappamore, just over the county boundary in East Limerick; and Martin Murphy, known for his Toureenbrien Pedigree Hereford herd



Three members of the local teacher family are involved: retired national school principal Michael Corcoran, his wife Joan and daughter Siobhan, who teaches at the NS in the village.

The tradition of rural drama runs in Prof Boyle’s family. His late father Joe gave a lifetime to involvement with amateur drama groups in his native Borrisoleigh and the broader area of North Tipperary.

He played the principal role in one of the first productions of John B Keane The Field.

When he was with Teagasc, Prof Boyle was an active member of a number of Dublin-based drama groups.