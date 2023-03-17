Farming

Prof Gerry Boyle – from directing Teagasc to directing plays

Prof Boyle has been indulging his passion for theatre since retiring – and he is amazed by the talent in rural Ireland

Man of many talents: Prof Gerry Boyle (right) with Tommy Dwyer and Aaron McMahon in the Rearcross Drama Group production of The Cripple of Inishmaan Expand
Cast member Martin Murphy on his farm with some of his pedigree Herefords Expand

Martin Ryan

Since retiring after 14 years at the helm of Teagasc, Prof Gerry Boyle has been throwing himself into amateur dramatics.

Prof Boyle is producing, directing and performing in The Cripple of Inishmaan – written by Oscar nominee Martin McDonagh.

