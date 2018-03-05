Private well owners advised to disinfect water supply
The Environmental Protection Agency has recommended people with private wells that may have been affected by Storm Emma to disinfect them before using it for drinking water.
It has issued advice for the disinfection of a well water supply, water storage tank, water carrying pipe work and hot and cold-water cylinders and advises that approximately 1,100 litres of water will be used.
Add 5Lof a 1pc w/v solution of Sodium Hypochlorite to 25L of water. Any one of the following products may be used diluted in 25L of water, it says.
- 2.5L of Milton fluid (or 50 tablets) or similar products with 2pc w/v Sodium Hypochlorite.
or
- 0.5L of Sterichlor or similar products with 10/11pc Sodium Hypochlorite.
Disinfection products sold for use on the farm will be acceptable for use in disinfecting wells. However, it is important to seek advice about their use and it is advisable to always use the products in about 25L of water.
- Pour half of the solution into the well.
- Turn on the drinking water tap in the kitchen and let the water run until there is a distinct smell of chlorine from the water. Then turn off the tap.
- Turn on all other taps and let the water run until there is a distinct smell of chlorine from the water. Then turn off the taps.
- Pour the other half of the solution into the well. Turn off the well pump and ensure that the well is covered properly. Allow to stand overnight or for at least 8 hours.
- After at least 8 hours reconnect the pump. Turn on all taps and let the water run until the smell of chlorine is gone. Turn off all taps.
- Arrange for the water to be tested.
Caution: if you have a filter or any other type of water treatment on any part of your system, consult your supplier before following this procedure. Heavily chlorinated water may affect the filter or the chlorine may be absorbed by the filter, rendering the procedure ineffective.