Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 5 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Private well owners advised to disinfect water supply

Stock image.
Stock image.
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The Environmental Protection Agency has recommended people with private wells that may have been affected by Storm Emma to disinfect them before using it for drinking water.

It has issued advice for the disinfection of a well water supply, water storage tank, water carrying pipe work and hot and cold-water cylinders and advises that approximately 1,100 litres of water will be used.

Add 5Lof a 1pc w/v solution of Sodium Hypochlorite to 25L of water. Any one of the following products may be used diluted in 25L of water, it says.

  • 2.5L of Milton fluid (or 50 tablets) or similar products with 2pc w/v Sodium Hypochlorite.
    or
  • 0.5L of Sterichlor or similar products with 10/11pc Sodium Hypochlorite.

Disinfection products sold for use on the farm will be acceptable for use in disinfecting wells.  However, it is important to seek advice about their use and it is advisable to always use the products in about 25L of water.

  • Pour half of the solution into the well.
  • Turn on the drinking water tap in the kitchen and let the water run until there is a distinct smell of chlorine from the water. Then turn off the tap.
  • Turn on all other taps and let the water run until there is a distinct smell of chlorine from the water.  Then turn off the taps.
  • Pour the other half of the solution into the well. Turn off the well pump and ensure that the well is covered properly.  Allow to stand overnight or for at least 8 hours.
  • After at least 8 hours reconnect the pump. Turn on all taps and let the water run until the smell of chlorine is gone. Turn off all taps.
  • Arrange for the water to be tested.

Caution: if you have a filter or any other type of water treatment on any part of your system, consult your supplier before following this procedure.  Heavily chlorinated water may affect the filter or the chlorine may be absorbed by the filter, rendering the procedure ineffective.

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

FBD advisor Ciaran Roche speaking to farmers at the Tegasc farm safety event in Flynn Machinery, Mullingar. Photo: Damien Eagers

How basic preventative measures can eliminate many...
Ciaran McDonnell

'I have been at farming protests since I was a kid'

Farmers are swapping their wellies for yoga this spring
Such injuries can have serious consequences for the farmer, reducing his or her mobility and capacity to engage in farming activities.

Do you lift 50kg fertiliser bags and is it safe? New research shows back injury...

Tractor driver set to be prosecuted due to 13 unsecured bales on trailer
Mike Palmer getting feedback from a farmer's group in the Rangpur region of Bangladesh. Photo: Abir Abdullah

The Irish man who swapped the corporate world to help lift 100,000...
Mark Zuckerberg

Opinion: A tantalising glimpse of how we can live fuller lives with less


Top Stories

Pic: Justin Farrelly.

Members of Kerry IFA demand to see local branch finances

Cows exposed in storm and not milked for days at farm part-run by Teagasc
Farmers in Laois clearing roads that were impassable with snow.

40 emergency calls to Department's animal welfare helpline during Storm...
Alan McDonnell has switched from buying in dairy cross bull calves to buying his stock in as weanlings. Photo: Jeff Harvey/HR Photo

Why this farmer switched to buying weanlings instead of calves

Calves need more milk before sale - exporter warns
Islandview Mr T, Reserve Champion and second highest price bull, with exhibitor, Tommy Mc Laughlin from Lifford, Co. Donegal. The bull sold for €6,400.

How this stock judge gets his selections down to a T
Tullyallen, Co Louth

See the 75ac farm that's being guided at €40,000/ac