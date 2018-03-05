Private well owners advised to disinfect water supply

It has issued advice for the disinfection of a well water supply, water storage tank, water carrying pipe work and hot and cold-water cylinders and advises that approximately 1,100 litres of water will be used.

Add 5Lof a 1pc w/v solution of Sodium Hypochlorite to 25L of water. Any one of the following products may be used diluted in 25L of water, it says.

2.5L of Milton fluid (or 50 tablets) or similar products with 2pc w/v Sodium Hypochlorite.

or

or 0.5L of Sterichlor or similar products with 10/11pc Sodium Hypochlorite.

Disinfection products sold for use on the farm will be acceptable for use in disinfecting wells. However, it is important to seek advice about their use and it is advisable to always use the products in about 25L of water.