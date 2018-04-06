Four sisters who used to spend their weekends with the Prince of Wales when he was 17 have been reunited with the heir to the throne after more than half a century.

Prince Charles reunited with sisters more than 50 years after dairy farm stay

Charles stayed at their family’s dairy farm during his time at college in Australia.

And on Friday, the women came face to face with the heir again after 52 years. Charles could not hide his surprise as he was greeted by Jane Tozer, Amanda Boxshall, Penny Jenner and Lisa Tozer during his trip to Bundaberg.

As they clutched a photo of them with the prince, taken on the day they were last together, the sisters were given a warm reception by the now 69-year-old Charles.