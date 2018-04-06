Prince Charles reunited with sisters more than 50 years after dairy farm stay
Charles stayed at their family’s dairy farm during his time at college in Australia.
Four sisters who used to spend their weekends with the Prince of Wales when he was 17 have been reunited with the heir to the throne after more than half a century.
And on Friday, the women came face to face with the heir again after 52 years.
Charles could not hide his surprise as he was greeted by Jane Tozer, Amanda Boxshall, Penny Jenner and Lisa Tozer during his trip to Bundaberg.
As they clutched a photo of them with the prince, taken on the day they were last together, the sisters were given a warm reception by the now 69-year-old Charles.
And they wasted no time in telling him of all their memories from when he used to stay with them at Devon Farm, Lilydale, while he was at Timbertop college in Victoria.
“I remember you used to follow my dad around asking him questions and I remember you stirring the milk,” said Jane, as Charles smiled and laughed.