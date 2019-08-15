Points for dairy and food science courses drop

The CAO points required to study Agricultural Science courses have dropped for most universities and third level institutions, with UCD seeing a 26 point decrease in study requirements for its course.

Agriculture Science in UCD, which is the country’s longest established course in the field, reduced from 451 points last year to 425 points for first round entrants in 2019. Points to study Dairy Business at UCD also decreased from 432 to 398.

Food Science at UCD also fell to 451 points compared to last year’s requirement of 484, while Agriculture Environmental Science increased by 6 points to 403.

Other popular Agriculture Science degrees that also saw a drop in points include Dundalk IT’s course which dropped from 327 to 303 points, while Agricultural Engineering in Galway Mayo IT also decreased by almost 30 points from 330 to 301.

Interactive guide to 2019 CAO first round points, click here

Similarly Waterford IT’s Ag Science degree fell from 403 to 378 points.

However, students looking to study the new Agriculture Science Course in UCC in Cork this September will need 473 points to take part in the degree. While the well-known IT Tralee degree in Agriculture Science increased from 300 to 331 points for 2019.

The number of students who applied for for Ag Science Level 8 courses jumped by 13pc according to figures released from the CAO earlier this year.

This year the number of students who applied for Level 8 agricultural courses was up 13pc, to 393. This was up from 348 first preferences in 2018.

Further the number of CAO applicants who put Level 8 agriculture on their CAO form was also up by 14pc year on year.

Online Editors