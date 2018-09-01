The clock has been ticking on Brexit for two years now with no expectation that reason nor logic will enter the debate any time soon.

The clock has been ticking on Brexit for two years now with no expectation that reason nor logic will enter the debate any time soon.

Plans to abolish summer-time across Europe could stir up seasons of discontent in North

Ireland and Britain seem completely out of step with each other. Sometimes it even looks like they are operating in two different time zones.

In fact, that is exactly what will happen if the EU Commission's new proposal to abolish summer-time is approved.

The bi-annual clock changing is hugely unpopular across Europe, with up 84pc of those asked arguing it's a right nuisance.

After Brexit, the South and wee North would then find themselves, for half of the year, ticking to different clocks a whole hour apart. So, from the last Sunday in October, clocks in the Republic would carry on regardless while those up and down the Queen's highway would be an hour behind.

Six o'clock in Dundalk would be 5pm in Newry.

Ridiculous? Of course. But we live in times when ridiculous is fairly close to what passes as normal.

Will we have Southerners wandering north for a late pint? Possibly.