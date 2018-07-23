Plans for an airstrip for a single engine light aircraft on part of a flat field near Ardfert outside Tralee have been appealed to An Bord Plenala by neighbours who say their cows would be disturbed – and there has been a proliferation of private airstrips in County Kerry.

Plans for airstrip on farmland objected to over cow disturbance

James McErlain got the go ahead from Kerry County Council to use a portion of his grass field at Liscahane East, Ardfert for take off and landing .

This would be for weekend flying his single engine Microlight Mainair Blade 5822cc two stroke 65 horsepower machine.

The aircraft has a maximum cruising speed of 60mph, Mr McErlain said.

He also got planning for a farm shed to store the two-seater aircraft alongside farm and domestic materials.

Mr McErlain told Kerry County Council lawnmowers and tractors make far more noise and for longer periods than his light plane would.

The location is north of Ardfert village on a cul de sac road using a 0.286 Ha part of a field.

However privacy concerns, disturbance of cows, devaluation of property and “a proliferation of airfields in County Kerry,” were put forward by objectors to council planners.