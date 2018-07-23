Farm Ireland
Plans for airstrip on farmland objected to over cow disturbance

The location of the planned airstrip is north of Ardfert village. Stock Image.
Anne Lucey

Plans for an airstrip for a single engine light aircraft on part of a flat field near Ardfert outside Tralee have been appealed to An Bord Plenala by neighbours who say their cows would be disturbed – and there has been a proliferation of private airstrips in County Kerry.

James McErlain got the go ahead from Kerry County Council to use a portion of his grass field at Liscahane East, Ardfert for  take off and landing .

This would be for weekend flying his single engine Microlight Mainair Blade 5822cc two stroke 65 horsepower machine.

The aircraft has a maximum cruising speed of 60mph, Mr McErlain said.

He also got planning for a farm shed to store the two-seater aircraft alongside farm and domestic materials.

Mr McErlain told Kerry County Council lawnmowers and tractors make far more noise and for longer periods than his light plane would.

The location is north of Ardfert village on a cul de sac road using a 0.286 Ha part of a field.

However privacy concerns, disturbance of  cows, devaluation of property and “a proliferation of airfields in County Kerry,” were put  forward by objectors to council planners.

There are also concerns the applicant would be “flying low”. References were made to airstrips in the village of Ardfert and in Lispole and here were claims airfields were now in many parts of Kerry.

Richard and Loretta Kelly,  said their house is only 50 metres away and they feared an invasion of privacy .

Jason Kelly of Liscahane said  there is an existing airfield at Ballyrovert, Ardfert  ten minutes drive away from the proposed one at Liscahane.

“This is obviously considerably shorter through the air,” Mr Kelly says.

John and Ann Kelly said MrMcErlain said the Kelly family have been living and farming there for generations and wanted to continue to do so.

Farmer Timothy Horgan from Ballyroe who farms in an adjacent townland he would be “extremely worried for the health and well being of my cows if there were planes flying in over them,”  

Replying to a request for further information from the county council planning department, Mr McErlain told planners the noise generated by his craft would be less than that of a lawnmower or tractor.

And he provides examples of mowing large gardens  ;  a near neighbour told him it takes up to 4 hours to cut the grass, he said. His  approach passing houses to land on 100 occasions  came to just 45 seconds, while take off took 41 seconds, he detailed.

 “I own one aircraft and will be using the   strip for my own private use,” he said. This would be mainly Sundays and Saturdays between March and November during daylight hours. Or perhaps on long summer evenings.

Council planners  gave him the go ahead, noting that  aircraft of this type emit noise “far below normal disturbance levels”. They said  and a single private aircraft is likely to result in a very low traffic frequency.

Any private aircraft is permitted to fly over any properties or land at a height  of 500 ft above ground  or higher “irrespective of where they may take off or land,” the planners also said.

The Irish Aviation Authority, notified by the council, said it had no observation. According to the National Microlight Association of Ireland website there are upwards of 150 privately owned micro light aircraft now and these are “scattered” around the country. They can cost anything from 3,000 basic starter to 40,000 euro top of the range.

The matter has now been appealed by Ann Kelly and others to An Bord Pleanala.

Online Editors

