Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 8 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Planned indemnity scheme to protect landowners against claims by walkers to focus on upland areas initially

Farmers that work Ireland's spawling upland areas have raised concerns in relation to land access and issues around liability. Photo: Brian Joyce
Farmers that work Ireland's spawling upland areas have raised concerns in relation to land access and issues around liability. Photo: Brian Joyce
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

A proposed National Indemnity Scheme to indemnify private landowners against claims by walkers will only come into effect in upland areas initially on a phased basis, Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring has said.

Officials in his Department have sought advice from the Attorney General's Office and Minister Micheal Ring has highlighted that the issue is "complex".

"The legal rights of landowners must be respected while trying to facilitate access to their lands for recreational users on a permissive basis. 

"The introduction of such a scheme is a key priority for my Department to support the continued provision of access to the countryside for recreational users.

"My Department has been advised that an indemnity scheme such as the one envisaged will require legislative provision. 

"In this context, my officials have sought advice from the Attorney General's Office on the proposed scope, roll-out, and the legal processes required to give effect to such a scheme. 

"Further contact between officials is likely to take place over the coming weeks on the matter," he said.

Farmers that work Ireland's spawling upland areas have raised concerns in relation to land access and issues around liability.

Also Read

In a recent meeting with Minister Ring the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association said pointed to a substantial increase in the numbers accessing our hills for recreational purposes which have increased from 168,000 in 2003 to almost 2.35 million in 2018.

National Vice President Henry O’Donnell said that in recognising the considerable bonus this provides for the local and national economy, there is he stated “a strong feeling amongst farmers that they are left out once again with some of the opinion that they are starting to feel over-run by the ever increasing number of people walking their hills.”

"We appreciate how a thriving tourism industry can benefit local communities and the country as a whole."

However, he said there also needs to be the realisation that these hills are privately owned and seen by those landowners as business and farms with the primary objective being the production and maintenance of livestock.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Ploughing champion family still coming to terms with loss of son in tragic farming...
Stock image / PA

Two thirds want state-subsidised rural broadband - Red C poll
Winning smile: Donegal farmer Odhrán Doherty (23) with his girlfriend Jessica Orr at the Lottery HQ after collecting his winnings. Photo: Mac Innes Photography

On the lamb: But farmer vows to be back on the land today after €1m...
Cousins David Cassidy and Ralph Foster from Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan at the County Longford Ploughing Championships. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Young people to learn ploughing skills from stalwarts in effort to save the tradition
A drone operating on a farm.

More drones to help prevent illegal dumping as funding increased by 50pc
Newgrange in County Meath (Niall Carson/PA)

'One of the only ways I could build on my own land is to be working full-time...
After suffering burnout, farmer and author Lorna Sixsmith identified self-care tactics that help her de-stress

Tired but wired: Why are so many of us suffering burnout and what can we do...


Top Stories

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers

Calls for reduction in minimum €50k loan under Government backed loan...
The European Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan (Niall Carson/PA)

Hard Brexit will not result in cut to direct payments - Hogan
Emissions from dairy farms continue to rise as the sector expands

Agriculture sector needs a step change on emissions
Sean Rowlette and family

'My wife had no organ donor card, but our decision gave priceless chance...
Rickey Barrett, The Elms, Adamstown, Ballinhassig, Co Cork receiving the Overall Championship Trophy for Laurelm Daffy 2 from Charles Gallagher, CE, IHFA with Tom Murphy, judge and Peter Kenneally, President IHFA

Five generations of breeding yield another winner for prolific Cork herd
Sean Hegarty with his daughter Clodagh and son John playing with the Mule Cross triplet lambs born on the farm two weeks ago. The lambs are wearing orange jackets to portect them from the elements and deter foxes.

'I am up and out on the farm at 2am most nights'
Swallows are a reassurance of seasonal change, uplifting the hearts of those beings below them going about their daily tasks. Photo: Mike Langma

Country Matters: Returning swallows herald summer