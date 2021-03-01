Pitch perfect: the man who keeps Croke Park ready for action

The Dublin and Cavan players had scarcely left the field after their All-Ireland football semi-final last Saturday night when a new team emerged on to Croke Park, one perhaps every bit as important as those wearing different shades of blue jerseys just minutes earlier.

Some brushed the surface and worked with pitchforks to forensically repair divots that had developed in the course of the evening’s play, others pushed mowers to top the grass, work that continued until 10pm and resumed at first light the following day ahead of the second semi-final between Mayo and Tipperary. When that ended, the same process began all over again, only this time with giant grow lights, complete with 600-watt sodium bulbs, being rolled out to help accelerate grass growth in the more shaded half of the field at the Davin End.

For three to four days this week, the grow lights were inched down to around the halfway line but no further as time didn’t allow it.

Stuart Wilson has been pitch manager in Croke Park for the last nine years, part of a team of seven who also look after the pitches at the GAA’s National Games Development Centre in Abbotstown and a 40,000 square metre farm in the Naul in north Co Dublin that allows the GAA to grow its own turf rather than import it for resodding after concerts and for any future pitch relaying projects that are due to get under way. In that time he has never known the work to be more challenging. From the moment they became aware that a ‘winter’ championship was to be played and Croke Park would, inevitably, be the focus of it, the clock was ticking.

You don’t need a background in agronomy or horticulture to understand why. It’s winter, the sun is low, the stands are high and so there’s less light and heat to grow and repair. As winter deepens with each passing week and the number of games rises, that small window of recovery diminishes. Ryegrass needs an average of 10 mols of light per week, currently there are between 1.5 to 2 mols.

“In the time I’ve been here, this has probably been when I’ve probably slept the least,” says Wilson. “Because, week in, week out, you can see the pitch just deteriorate. The problem you face when you’ve got so many games going on is that when it’s not recovering, it’s going to deteriorate. Every weekend, it’s just getting thinner, you lose the grass cover because there is very little recovery. We’re not miracle workers.”

Yet the condition and quality of the pitch surface in recent weeks might suggest otherwise.

Wilson, who grew up in the Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire, England, came from a greenkeeping background initially at Woburn Golf and Country Club in Buckinghamshire before progressing to pitch maintenance management, first in Stowe School and then as deputy at the Emirates Stadium, home to Arsenal, before he and his wife Sonia, who is Irish, relocated here when he took up a job as deputy pitch manager at the Aviva Stadium.

Heavy schedule: Dublin and Cavan in action during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final last weekend. Photo by Dáire Brennan/Sportsfile

Heavy schedule: Dublin and Cavan in action during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final last weekend. Photo by Dáire Brennan/Sportsfile

Croke Park is a natural grass pitch with no reinforcement, Wilson explains, unlike Twickenham, the Aviva and Principality stadiums, all Premier League venues and even Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which are more suited to higher winter usage.

“We’re averaging nearly three games a weekend. Most other stadia would only probably have one game every two weeks. The usage is very, very high here,” he says. “Twenty-two matches equates to half-a-season at the other venues. It’s chalk and cheese really, the Premier League compared to Croke Park.”

Technology is key

Providing such tender loving care to the country’s most famous green sward is a labour of love and pressure in itself, even at the height of summer when conditions are more favourable. Even now, the condition of the surface is taken for granted, despite the adverse elements.

“It’s nearly the ultimate position that I can be in looking after this pitch in one of the biggest stadiums in Europe. It’s always a topic of conversation,” he acknowledges.

“But I have a great team, currently putting in seven days a week, not just in Croke Park but in Abbotstown where Padhraic Greene is on his own since Kyle Davies came here [Croke Park] because of the workload. Colm Daly is my deputy with Enda Colfer, Steven Sutton and Liam Coleman.”

Keen eye: Stuart Wilson sits in the Cusack Stand on match days to see how the pitch is performing

Keen eye: Stuart Wilson sits in the Cusack Stand on match days to see how the pitch is performing

Technology plays a huge part in the maintenance and preparation. There is an undersoil heating system with 25km of piping that kicks in if the soil temperature drops below 8C. But in particularly cold weather, as it was last weekend, the temperature has to be increased to avoid frost and that conflicts with the air temperatures, causing “stress” and “confusion” for the grass, says Wilson.

“I don’t know where in the world where you’d have really high soil temperatures and very low air temperatures.”

Then there is the forced air ventilation vacuum System (FAVVS) which is necessary at this time of year to draw moisture from the soil profile.

“We’ve seen a real decrease in the temperatures over the last two or three weeks. And so it flips on its head where now the undersoil heating is running more than the vacuum system,” says Wilson.

Rigorous testing on what Wilson calls the ‘playability’ of the pitch as close to throw in time as possible helps determine how they set it up.

A Clegg hammer test determines the firmness of the pitch but at this time of year, there is little manipulation to adjust that. “We take a scientific approach, look at firmness and moisture levels, the bounce, traction, everything is monitored and evidence-based. And we’ll make sure that we set it up the best we possibly can to ensure that the players get the best possible surface.

Significant damage

“Performance-testing is something we’re very strong about. We need the players to be stable but it’s a real challenge to get the traction levels up to where we want them to be. This time of year, the roots will start to move up. We don’t have the depth of root.”

Even pre-match warm ups can cause significant damage that doesn’t repair well, which is why they have had to introduce new guidelines.

On match days, he and members of his will sit in the Cusack Stand and observe footwork and stability much more than any tactical nuance.

“It’s important for us to get a close view of how the players interact with the pitch and how it performs. Their feedback is the most important. They’re the most important people. Footwear is a huge part, it’s key in Croke Park to be wearing studs this time of the year. Sometimes the wrong choices are made.”

The current programme of games will end on Sunday week with the All-Ireland ladies’ football final. Then the pitch can rest and repair. So too, you sense, will this team behind the teams after an exhausting few months.