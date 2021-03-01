Farming

Farming

Pitch perfect: the man who keeps Croke Park ready for action

Stuart Wilson and his team are working around the clock as the GAA season reaches its climax. He tells Colm Keys about the challenges of this year’s ‘winter’ championship

Labour of love: Croke Park pitch manager Stuart Wilson ahead of this weekend&rsquo;s All-Ireland Hurling final. Photograph by Gerry Mooney Expand

Labour of love: Croke Park pitch manager Stuart Wilson ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland Hurling final. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

Colm Keys Twitter Email

The Dublin and Cavan players had scarcely left the field after their All-Ireland football semi-final last Saturday night when a new team emerged on to Croke Park, one perhaps every bit as important as those wearing different shades of blue jerseys just minutes earlier.

Some brushed the surface and worked with pitchforks to forensically repair divots that had developed in the course of the evening’s play, others pushed mowers to top the grass, work that continued until 10pm and resumed at first light the following day ahead of the second semi-final between Mayo and Tipperary. When that ended, the same process began all over again, only this time with giant grow lights, complete with 600-watt sodium bulbs, being rolled out to help accelerate grass growth in the more shaded half of the field at the Davin End.

For three to four days this week, the grow lights were inched down to around the halfway line but no further as time didn’t allow it.

