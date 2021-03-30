‘People think John B Keane’s ‘The Field’ is fiction – but there is a Bull McCabe in every parish’

“The average age of a farmer in Co Wexford is now in the late sixties and into the seventies. In a lot of cases, farmers have become slaves to their land.

“People say ‘he owns that land’ but we are all only custodians of the land. I am one and my son will be a custodian after me. If you regard it as yours alone, you will find it very hard to release it to your next of kin,” says Jer O’Mahony.

Around 400 people attended a meeting on farm succession in Enniscorthy around 18 months ago. What surprised the new IFA Wexford County Chairman was the number of families in attendance.

“It’s a huge elephant in the room. I know people who will not sign a will because then they’d actually have to admit that they are mortal and that they will die.

“If you sign a will it doesn’t mean you will die tomorrow, but there is a pathway to carry on your legacy.

“The Irish mindset is that the land is god and king. There are some cases that will never be changed and every situation has to be handled in a different way.

“Over 50 years ago there were large farm families because it meant cheap labour.

Jer is pictured with his wife Veronica and children Eva, Sarah, Katie and Patrick. Picture: Patrick Browne

Jer is pictured with his wife Veronica and children Eva, Sarah, Katie and Patrick. Picture: Patrick Browne

“Farmers didn’t have to adapt to technological change or pay hire. Life has changed but honestly believe it hasn’t gotten any better. We have a lot more technology but no time.”

Jer describes succession as a lock that is very hard to pick.

“It’s a really slow process. Every person, every farm and every situation is different. Sometimes you have to point them in the right direction.

“We are only custodians. What better legacy can I leave than leaving the farm in a better place for my children to continue it, if that’s what they want to do.”

Picture: Patrick Browne

Picture: Patrick Browne

Farming

The beef and tillage farmer from Ballingly, Wellingtonbridge, has a background in technology.

He was born and raised on the family farm but credits his mother with ensuring none of the eight children were reliant on the farm.

“At age 14/15, I thought I was going farming and my mother sat me down and said ‘there is enough cheap labour on this farm, go get a job and education. Then decide whether you want to farm or not.

“My own son is 22 and within a month of finishing a Farm Business degree in Carlow, and I’ve said to him ‘get a job, enjoy yourself and if you decide to come back, the farm will be here’.”

Picture: Patrick Browne

Picture: Patrick Browne

Jer himself went to WIT, did a Masters in Electrical Engineering, before getting a job with Hewlett Packard which took him all over the world.

“Everyone in our house was educated and a number of years after my father died suddenly in 1993, I took over the farm.”

Along with farming, he was also working locally, initially in the computer sector, but latterly in Nick Gore’s tractors in Duncormick.

Today, Jer buys dairy calves from a neighbouring dairy farmer, keeping them until they are 12-18 months old before selling them. Part of the farm is also in tillage and is bisected by a railway, while he also has an outfarm.

Apart from the tillage land the ground is most suited to grazing, he says.

The family home is being connected to better broadband this week, a must with three grown children, he says.

”Technology is a must. It’s not even an option anymore. I have been run out of the house most of this year as they needed broadband, but now as County Chairman and the children facing exams, we need to ensure there are no glitches with coverage.

“The Covid space has changed everything. It was coming but it would have been another 10 years of pushing and shoving.

“Covid has brought us Teams and Zoom and all online meetings and ways of doing business.”

Jer is hoping that he can help up-skill people living in rural Wexford in technology.

“As a society, we have become insular. There are more locked and electric gates in the countryside than ever before. The days of the back door being open and ‘come on in’ have died off completely and the virus will have killed it off altogether.

Jer's his son Patrick. Picture: Patrick Browne

Jer's his son Patrick. Picture: Patrick Browne

Comfort zones

“The older generations have lost all of their comfort zones: banks are disappearing, post offices are disappearing.

“Pubs have closed and a lot of them will probably never reopen. Threshing on farms 30 to 40 years ago took 20 to 30 people, now one man and a combine harvester can do the job.

“That was where all of the news was shared and brought back to homes across the county.”

Jer says all farmers suffer from loneliness and isolation, adding that a countywide mental health initiative is being formulated this month to improve the well-being of farmers.

“We have a disconnect between communities. People want to look out at the calves and the lambs in the green fields and yet they are willing to let their dogs out.

“The other weekend, heavily pregnant ewes were killed in Inch.”

He also says that Wexford farmers are concerned about beef prices, with prices running 50c/kg behind production costs.

“That happened a few weeks ago and in every walk of life, price increase happens overnight, but price decreases take weeks and months when it comes to the likes of diesel or petrol.

“The environmental bill is a big concern for farmers and how it will affect them. We have no idea until we see the flesh on the bones but it will affect us big time, I think.

“In the background too there is CAP and what that could mean for farmers.

“A key issue in CAP is going to be ‘armchair’ farmers and my frustration is that people are asking and I don’t have all the answers.

“At the moment, I’m getting 20-plus phone calls a day with issues from IFA members and it’s difficult to have the answers for them all.

“But I want to have a team around me in Wexford and whoever is managing that issue here will be able to help me, and we’ll solve it together.”

Jer is pictured with his wife Veronica. Picture: Patrick Browne

Jer is pictured with his wife Veronica. Picture: Patrick Browne

‘They say cows are the issue, but grass sequesters CO2’

You cannot leave farming behind for the sake of a better environment, according to Jer O’Mahony, who says farms are the solution to the environmental issue, not the problem.

“Co Wexford more than covers its carbon emissions, but who is counting that? Everyone is willing to get on a plane and go on their holidays, but how much does an hour flight belch out?

“You have to look at farming and how it has changed even in my time.

“Farming practices have changed, along with mechanisation and the quality of the machinery under TAMS. This is all helping.

“But attitudes have to change and that’s a slow burner, but you won’t do that by blaming farmers or pointing the finger at them.

“Change must be done by encouraging them.

“In the modern world, the keyboard warrior is king and everything gets labelled, including farmers in the environmental sphere. We get blamed for slurry and farm emissions.

“What has to be borne in mind is that on my farm, as on all farms, there is grass, trees and hedgerows, providing acre upon acre of greenery which sequesters carbon for this country.

“There is very little of that inside the M50.

“Farmers are beaten down by prices, higher input costs and by social isolation.

“Wexford is called the Model County for a reason. It’s not called that for our sporting prowess or our politics; it’s for our agricultural practice.

“Everyone can tell you how much methane a cow puts out, but no one can tell us what one acre of grass can do when it comes to CO2 removal from the atmosphere.

Issues

“That is one of my big issues: people look at a cow eating grass but they don’t see the grass. We are on the back foot from an environmental point of view for too long.

“There is an attempt to move to the front foot.

“Everyone now has an option as they can go on a keyboard without having any back-up or facts. In the environmental space, t They say cows are the issue — they have no idea of the facts, that grass sequesters CO2.

“That is something I want to do in IFA, to help campaign on this front better.

“On the farm, I would do anything I could environmentally, such as sowing trees from nuts on the ground. After 30 years of doing it every year, I have the trees and carbon sequestration to prove that little steps over time make a change.”

On his farm Jer has embraced technology and environmental improvements down through the years.

The wind turbine on Jer's farm. Picture: Patrick Browne

The wind turbine on Jer's farm. Picture: Patrick Browne

“A friend of mine was into technology and had wind turbines and solar panels at his house. But the cost was quite high at the time. I had an SSIA coming to maturity and I had to do something with it.

“So I decided to put up a turbine, the highest spot on the hill we’re on; that was in 2009.

“It’s been fuelling the house since then. We went from electricity bills of €1,000 to less than €100 every two months.

“Then, we put in water solar panels on the roof eight years ago and they produce hot water from March to the middle of October. It was a slow burner to pay off but it’s cleaning its own face now.”