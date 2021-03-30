Farming

‘People think John B Keane’s ‘The Field’ is fiction – but there is a Bull McCabe in every parish’

Jer O'Mahony the newly elected IFA Wexford County Chairman, wants to address the ‘huge elephant' in room around farm succession

Jer O'Mahony on his farm at Ballingly, Wellingtonbridge, Co. Wexford. Picture: Patrick Browne Expand
Jer is pictured with his wife Veronica and children Eva, Sarah, Katie and Patrick. Picture: Patrick Browne Expand
Jer's daughters Eva, Sarah and Katie with the calves. Picture: Patrick Browne Expand
Picture: Patrick Browne Expand
The wind turbine on Jer's farm. Picture: Patrick Browne Expand
Picture: Patrick Browne Expand
Jer's his son Patrick. Picture: Patrick Browne Expand
Jer is pictured with his wife Veronica. Picture: Patrick Browne Expand

Jer O'Mahony on his farm at Ballingly, Wellingtonbridge, Co. Wexford. Picture: Patrick Browne

Jer is pictured with his wife Veronica and children Eva, Sarah, Katie and Patrick. Picture: Patrick Browne

Jer's daughters Eva, Sarah and Katie with the calves. Picture: Patrick Browne

Picture: Patrick Browne

The wind turbine on Jer's farm. Picture: Patrick Browne

Picture: Patrick Browne

Jer's his son Patrick. Picture: Patrick Browne

Jer is pictured with his wife Veronica. Picture: Patrick Browne

“The average age of a farmer in Co Wexford is now in the late sixties and into the seventies. In a lot of cases, farmers have become slaves to their land.

People say ‘he owns that land’ but we are all only custodians of the land. I am one and my son will be a custodian after me. If you regard it as yours alone, you will find it very hard to release it to your next of kin,” says Jer O’Mahony.

Around 400 people attended a meeting on farm succession in Enniscorthy around 18 months ago. What surprised the new IFA Wexford County Chairman was the number of families in attendance.

