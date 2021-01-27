‘People are afraid to go to the shop they’re so nervous’

A Carrig-on-Bannow farmer who has witnessed the devastation of suicide and how it impacts upon families believes lockdown is slowly 'driving people over the edge'.

Between November 2014 and May 2015 Mattie White attempted to take his own life on three occasions. He has since publicly spoken about his experiences and become an advocate for those suffering from mental health issues in Wexford and beyond.

And with the country currently operating under tight restrictions, Mattie says the impact on those living in isolation is reaching a critical point.

'Seeing everything that's been going on with this for the past ten months I know for a fact that people are struggling,' he said. 'Part of that is down to the way it's being pushed on people in the news, on the television, every day, it's driving people over the edge.

'I was at the shop the other day and I met a woman in her 50s who didn't have a mask on, she was standing outside and I started talking to her.

'She said she was exempt from wearing a mask and because she didn't have one on people avoided her. She said I was the first person she'd spoken to in ten weeks, that's 70 days. She'd seen people but everyone had stayed away from her.'

In 2018 Mattie posted a video online in which he documented his own struggles with mental illness. Such was the extent of the reaction, and the outpouring of positivity, he has since endeavoured to help others who are facing similar problems.

'I have no problem picking up the phone and having a chat with someone. I'd like to think I can relate to them,' Mattie says. 'Between November 2014 and May 2015 I made three attempts on my own life so I can relate fairly well.

'At that time I'd lay in bed at night afraid to go asleep because I knew when I woke up it would all start again. There's been too many sons and daughters of this country lost to suicide, I could count 20 people who've died in and around my area over the last few years alone.'

Mattie is among those who have pledged their services to The Neighbour Project, an initiative set up by local Councillor Jim Codd in which members of the community contact one another over the phone, either for a general chat or to discuss any issues they may be having.

'For a lot of people it's just a little bit of reassurance, the knowledge they're not the only ones struggling, and not just now but all the time,' Mattie says.

'If someone rings me and tells me they're afraid to go to the shop I'll go, I'll leave the messages at the door and we can sort out the money when it suits. People are so afraid now, the pandemic is being propagated 24/7, it's in your face all the time. People are afraid to go to the shop, they're so nervous, and once you get into that mindset it's very hard to get out of it.'

And he says being isolated, going without physical contact, is not natural.

'We're social creatures, we need interactions, it's extremely dangerous what's happening at the moment. There's people out there who had only three things, the pub, Mass and the GAA. All those have been taken from them.

'Maybe this can act as a wake-up call for us, we've become self-absorbed since the boom, forgotten what its like to be Irish. We were always known for our charitable spirits, at home in communities, and abroad, I think we've lost that.'

Discussing his own current situation, Mattie says that contrary to what some might think, little has changed in his life since the beginning of the pandemic.

'In one sense I'm lucky, I can continue to work, I have a job, I don't have to worry about social distancing because I work on my own. People ask me "this must be impacting on you badly?" But it's not affecting me that way, my life is a lot like it was before,' he says.

Much of his focus now is on helping others and he believes one of the first ways to do that is by altering the language we use when describing mental illness.

'When it comes to suicide people don't commit suicide, it's not a crime. That word, "commit" only adds to the stigma. You commit a robbery, you don't commit suicide.

'It's generally a last desperate act, or a cry for help from someone who can't get the words out. I couldn't get help until I faced it and admitted I needed help. You don't suffer with it, you live with it.

'And for each individual it's as different as one's fingerprint. What one person might see as a small issue can be enough to send someone else over the edge.'

And Mattie can still recall one of his first forays into the public eye after he'd opened up about his suicide attempts online.

'I remember when I first went public with what I'd done, I walked into the local bar on a Sunday night with my wife, I didn't want to go in there, I was afraid to.

'There were about a half-dozen people inside and I sat down, one came up to me and just said, "Well done, Mattie. What are you drinking?"'