‘People are afraid to go to the shop they’re so nervous’

Mattie White is well placed to discuss the impact of lockdown

Simon Bourke

A Carrig-on-Bannow farmer who has witnessed the devastation of suicide and how it impacts upon families believes lockdown is slowly 'driving people over the edge'.

Between November 2014 and May 2015 Mattie White attempted to take his own life on three occasions. He has since publicly spoken about his experiences and become an advocate for those suffering from mental health issues in Wexford and beyond.

And with the country currently operating under tight restrictions, Mattie says the impact on those living in isolation is reaching a critical point.

