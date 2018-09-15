A pensioner is driving his 1961 Massey Ferguson 35x from Mizen Head to Malin Head in memory of his late wife.

Pensioner drives his Massey from Mizen to Malin in memory of his wife

Paddy Duffy's journey was inspired by a chance conversation with friend Liam Skelly in their local pub in Moville, Co Donegal, a couple of months ago....and will end in Malin Head tomorrow.

Paddy's late wife Kathleen died from a rare hereditary heart condition; and his two daughters Sharon and Annemarie suffer from the same condition.

Sharon had stents put in recently and Paddy, a 73-year-old retired mechanic, was determined to raise money for CROI House in Galway which provides accommodation and support to families whilst they are at University Hospital Galway.

"Paddy said to me he'd love to take his vintage Massey from Mizen Head to Malin Head and try to raise some money but it was just a chat and I said he should do it," said pal Liam.

"He was just worried about the fundraising side of it, so I said I'd do that if he got the tractor to County Cork for the start of the journey. Then on Tuesday Paddy rang me out of the blue to say he was ready to go....THIS WEEK!

"Paddy and his son in law Noel took the tractor to Mizen Head on Wednesday and set off for Malin Head on the Thursday morning.

"Thursday saw Paddy cover 210km from Mizen Head to Patrickswell in Co.Limerick then on Friday he set off from Patrickswell to Kilkelly in Co. Mayo.