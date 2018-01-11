Patient farmer waits weeks to claim €500,000 lotto win

A Sligo farmer proved that patience really is a virtue as he waited for more than six weeks to claim a cool €500,000 he won on the National Lottery’s Daily Million draw.

The lucky farmer who the half-a-million euro top prize on the 9pm Daily Million Plus draw on Monday, November 27, 2017 said he wanted to take time to think what he was going to spend his winnings on before he made the claim.

He bought his winning Quick Pick ticket earlier that day at McTiernan’s Daybreak Filling Station in Ballygalwey, Co. Sligo. Sitting in the National Lottery Winners’ Room he spoke about how he found out this amazing news: “I heard on the news that McTiernan’s had sold the winning ticket the day after the draw so I went in and checked my ticket and it told me to contact the National Lottery.

"When I cross checked the numbers I knew I more or less had half a million in my back pocket!” He continued: “I wanted to take my time collecting this as I have family and I wanted to get the best advice on how this windfall can benefit all of us. I decided to wait until the kerfuffle of Christmas had died down before heading down to Dublin to collect the prize.