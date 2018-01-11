Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 11 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Patient farmer waits weeks to claim €500,000 lotto win

'When I cross checked the numbers I knew I more or less had half a million in my back pocket!'

National Lottery logo
National Lottery logo

A Sligo farmer proved that patience really is a virtue as he waited for more than six weeks to claim a cool €500,000 he won on the National Lottery’s Daily Million draw.

The lucky farmer who the half-a-million euro top prize on the 9pm Daily Million Plus draw on Monday, November 27, 2017 said he wanted to take time to think what he was going to spend his winnings on before he made the claim.

He bought his winning Quick Pick ticket earlier that day at McTiernan’s Daybreak Filling Station in Ballygalwey, Co. Sligo.

Sitting in the National Lottery Winners’ Room he spoke about how he found out this amazing news: “I heard on the news that McTiernan’s had sold the winning ticket the day after the draw so I went in and checked my ticket and it told me to contact the National Lottery.

"When I cross checked the numbers I knew I more or less had half a million in my back pocket!”

He continued: “I wanted to take my time collecting this as I have family and I wanted to get the best advice on how this windfall can benefit all of us. I decided to wait until the kerfuffle of Christmas had died down before heading down to Dublin to collect the prize.

"I have only told a couple of my family but over the course of the week I’m looking forward to telling a few more members of the family and my closest friends”.

In 2017, there were six top prizes won across the Daily Million draws with three Daily Million top prizes of €1m sold in Dublin and Belmullet in Co. Mayo while two other Million Plus prizes of €500,000 were won in Dublin.

Also Read

After the draw in November the owner of McTiernan’s Filling Station, Antoinette McTiernan, said: “It’s incredible. We are situated in a rural area in Co. Sligo so we would have a lot of local customers who rely on our Post Office, shop and filling station for their day to day essentials… €500,000 would mean a great deal to somebody living in rural Ireland.”


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

(Stock photo)

Medics warn over lack of mandatory training for farmers amid number of...
Stock photo

Broadband deficit is holding back farming

This farmer was clinically dead but his young son's actions saved his life
Stock picture

Gardai investigate mystery of lamb that 'vanished' from field
The tractor and trailer being taken away from the scene near Ballon, Co Carlow, where one brother died and another was left with serious injuries after an accident. Photo: Dylan Vaughan.

'Until there is a change in culture carnage on our farms will continue' -...
Dr Tony Woodcock, Programme Leader for the BSc in Agriculture, Waterford Institute of Technology

'When you go overseas, you see things on a different scale' - Why this...
Derek and Mary Richardson at their farm in Carracastle, Co.Roscommon. Photo; Mick McCormack.

'There's more red tape creeping in all the time'


Top Stories

Export results provide little return to cattle, sheep and tillage farmers -...
A typical scene in the sugar factory yard at the height of the campaign. Thurles sugar factory is the subject of the Ormond Historical Society’s talk on this Tuesday 12 December. The Ormond Historical Society’s next public lecture is on an interesting local topic – ‘Thurles Sugar Factory – an industry for the people’. The talk is arranged for next Tuesday, 12 December, in the Lecture Hall, Pearse Street, Nenagh (opposite the Hibernian Inn) at 8.30 p.m.

Revival of once buoyant sugar sector moving closer, says campaign group

Alleged 'silage-buying' burglars remanded in custody
The Dublin Coroner's Court

Inquest hears how farmer treating sick calf was crushed by cow
Dairy expansion requires significant capital investment. Stock Image

Are you just following the herd or is there logic behind your dairy expansion...
Declan Fennell

Sheep processing hits 10-year high
Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy. Photo: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

Foreign taste for in-vogue butter sends food exports soaring to record €12.6bn