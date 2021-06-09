Overgrown hedges on Ring of Kerry are leaving 'tattoos' on bus coaches

The Ring of Kerry route has left an impression on the many drivers who've travelled it through the years - but not always in a positive way, a Kenmare Municipal District meeting has heard.

That was according to a deputation from residents and regular users of the route - and one member of the deputation explained that he knows of a "beautiful coach", worth €300,000, that was "tattooed" by roadside vegetation.

Another councillor joked that the surface between Sneem and Kenmare is now so bad he may have to put helmets on the animals he transports by lorry.

Through the deputation, requested by Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill, John Mulvihill praised the Council for work it has carried out on the route but said that coaches continue to sustain "scratches and little tears" while travelling the ring.

Brian Sugrue called for a number of traffic-calming and safety measures in the Glenbeigh area. These include digital speed monitors, assisted crossings, and a continuous footpath from a local supermarket to a caravan park on the Rossbeigh Road.

The meeting also heard that a viewing area at Mountain Stage poses danger as cars sometimes turn for a parking space while other vehicles further behind are overtaking. Glenbeigh Cllr Michael Cahill acknowledged that certain sections had "greatly improved" but said that his own locality is "as bad as anywhere".

Independent Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae said that bus heights make roadside vegetation especially problematic for those vehicles.

He pointed out that the cost of replacing a mirror is about €1,200 and that branches "drive buses out into the middle of the road". He is aware of Limerick City and County Council securing funding for such works and encouraged the Council to contact their Limerick counterparts.

Cllr Patrick O'Connor-Scarteen (Fine Gael) said social media makes it especially likely that visitors will share a negative experience on the Ring of Kerry, and he suggested an audit to identify the worst locations and a three-year project to address these issues.

Cllr Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil) pointed to several locations where road surface is poor. She said a section of about six miles into Tullig is showing "incredible wear and tear" and might be the worst section of the entire Ring.

Independent Cllr Dan McCarthy said he has to transport animals by lorry between Kenmare and Sneem and joked that he may have to start putting helmets on animals. Cllr John Francis Flynn (Fianna Fáil) backed calls for a survey of the worst sections and said that "Some cars travel through as if there's no village at all," in reference to Glenbeigh.

Council Engineer Pádraig Teahan said six minor improvement schemes in the MD are under development, including a section between Sneem and Blackwater Bridge. These will facilitate road-widening. He added that pavement schemes have taken place at Waterville and at Moll's Gap coming from Kenmare, and it's proposed to extend the Waterville scheme by a kilometre. He said a series of surveys have taken place in Glenbeigh, and an options report on traffic-calming measures will be sent to TII.

Mr Teahan said there has been a significant drop in funding for hedge-cutting in recent years and the Council has maximised what it can do, but he pledged to return to TII with the concerns raised.

"It's an area we feel we're underfunded in," he said.