Overgrown hedges on Ring of Kerry are leaving 'tattoos' on bus coaches

Hedge-cutting, surface and speed issues raised over Ring of Kerry

Johnny Mulvihill, Donal Martin Griffin, Brian Sugrue, Cllr Michael Cahill and John Barton on Ross Cross on the Ring of Kerry. Road safety issues in Glenbeigh were among many concerns raised recently over the Ring of Kerry road. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin Expand

Tadhg Evans

The Ring of Kerry route has left an impression on the many drivers who've travelled it through the years - but not always in a positive way, a Kenmare Municipal District meeting has heard.

That was according to a deputation from residents and regular users of the route - and one member of the deputation explained that he knows of a "beautiful coach", worth €300,000, that was "tattooed" by roadside vegetation.

Another councillor joked that the surface between Sneem and Kenmare is now so bad he may have to put helmets on the animals he transports by lorry.

