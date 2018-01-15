Outrage as pregnant alpaca among three of the animals beaten to death on UK farm
The owners of an alpaca farm in Buckinghamshire have been left "heartbroken and devastated" after three of their animals were found brutally beaten to death.
Two of the creatures, Pleasance and Gabrielle, who was pregnant, were found dead in their shelter on 6 January.
A four-month-old alpaca named Ragamuffin was also found dead in the shelter the following day.
"At this time of year there isn't any grass on the field so we feed them concentrate, which means they would have seen someone coming onto the field thinking they were going to be fed.
"Our alpacas have never been treated badly by a human before. We can't process the evilness of it all. We're so worried about our other alpacas now. Whoever has done this could do it again.