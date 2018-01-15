The owners of an alpaca farm in Buckinghamshire have been left "heartbroken and devastated" after three of their animals were found brutally beaten to death.

Outrage as pregnant alpaca among three of the animals beaten to death on UK farm

Two of the creatures, Pleasance and Gabrielle, who was pregnant, were found dead in their shelter on 6 January.

