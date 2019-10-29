Our young farmers need to embrace 'disruption'

Thomas Pemberton
Newly elected Macra president Thomas Duffy (right). Picture: Gerry Mooney
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

The realities of 'disruption' should be embraced by young farmers, president of Macra na Feirme told members at the organisation's annual conference last weekend.

The theme of this year's conference was 'Disruption in Agriculture', with Thomas Duffy pointing out that its young farmers shouldn't see disruption as something negative.

"We have trade deals and increasing political uncertainty to thank for all of the challenges we have seen in more recent times.

"However, disruption doesn't have to be a negative force for young people. Young people are in a position where we are not the status quo. We hope to be the future of this entire sector. To do so we need to embrace disruption," said Mr Duffy.

He added that challenges facing young farmers include climate change and negative public perceptions about agriculture and that in order to face them full-on, young farmers must constantly innovate.

"We are coming under increasing criticism and increasing scrutiny from many different sectors - we can't avoid these things. We can live up to our reputation and tradition in Irish agriculture of constantly innovating, but there will be no silver bullets.

"We have to be constantly adopting new information and technology," he said.

"Macra is constantly pushing for renewal and futuristic solutions to technical challenges which are coming now and in 20 years' time.

"We need to look at what our members are facing, maybe not today or maybe not tomorrow but for when they become established farmers in their own right."

Generational renewal

Mr Duffy also pointed out that generational renewal is key for the sector as without it the industry will "stagnate".

He said that Macra would be pushing sexed semen as a possible solution to the calf welfare issue and Teagasc's MAAC climate change roadmap to promote increased environmental efficiency amongst farmers.

One such farmer who has started embracing social media is British dairy, sheep and beef farmer Tom Pemberton from Lancashire (pictured).

Mr Pemberton told Macra members how he garnered his 100,000 followers on YouTube and how he thinks farmers need to get better at telling their story to consumers on social media.

"My farm isn't the cleanest farm in the world but I'm just showing how it is.

"People really like it and ask questions about why we do things. There is a lot of scaremongering out there about what does happen and I want to show how we do it," he said.

"We are putting ourselves out there but people like honesty. I'm just a standard farmer. Farmers could post about what they are doing for the environment more on social media and really aim it towards the general public."

