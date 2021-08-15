Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Our family visit to a farm was a brilliant reminder that food doesn’t magically grow on supermarket shelves

Pól Ó Conghaile

A trip to Fiona Egan's Cloughan Farm proved a gentle, personal reconnection with food and farming for Pól Ó Conghaile's family

Michael Farrell &amp; Fiona Egan with their dogs Shep &amp; Jess at Cloughan Farm. Photo: Lorraine Teevan with permission from FionaEgan.com Expand
Feeding the lambs at Cloughan Farm in Co Longford. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
Michael and Fiona by their henhouse at Cloughan Farm, Co Longford. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand

Close

Michael Farrell &amp; Fiona Egan with their dogs Shep &amp; Jess at Cloughan Farm. Photo: Lorraine Teevan with permission from FionaEgan.com

Michael Farrell & Fiona Egan with their dogs Shep & Jess at Cloughan Farm. Photo: Lorraine Teevan with permission from FionaEgan.com

Feeding the lambs at Cloughan Farm in Co Longford. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Feeding the lambs at Cloughan Farm in Co Longford. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Michael and Fiona by their henhouse at Cloughan Farm, Co Longford. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Michael and Fiona by their henhouse at Cloughan Farm, Co Longford. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

/

Michael Farrell & Fiona Egan with their dogs Shep & Jess at Cloughan Farm. Photo: Lorraine Teevan with permission from FionaEgan.com

“It doesn’t get simpler than a scone,” Fiona Egan said, talking us through the farm and cookery experience she and husband Michael run near Abbeyshrule, Co Longford.

With so many of us living in towns and cities, rushing to pluck weekly shops off supermarket shelves, she wants to help people relearn where food comes from, starting with the simplest of bakes and recipes.

“That’s a word I always use: ‘reconnect’,” as she put it.

Related Content

Most Watched

Latest

Privacy