“It doesn’t get simpler than a scone,” Fiona Egan said, talking us through the farm and cookery experience she and husband Michael run near Abbeyshrule, Co Longford.

With so many of us living in towns and cities, rushing to pluck weekly shops off supermarket shelves, she wants to help people relearn where food comes from, starting with the simplest of bakes and recipes.

“That’s a word I always use: ‘reconnect’,” as she put it.

Our visit began with a trip to the hen house, picking out eggs for a ‘Nest Box to Plate’ experience that would end up with a pair of strawberry sponge cakes.

“It’s a lovely way to learn ‘field to fork’ without the theory of it,” Fiona said, explaining how she started out with more advanced classes but soon changed tack. “You could see it when they cracked an egg. I’ve seen 30, 40, 50-year-olds with the skill of a two-year-old! Bread and scones were staples at one time, but we’ve forgotten how to make them.”

Outside, a vegetable garden was in bloom, lambs grazed and pigs snuffled around a generous outdoor pen. Fiona helped the kids fold the mix (“Check the bottom — flour loves hiding”) while Michael told us how he first bought Cloughan Farm at the age of just 16.

Fiona’s cookery school is next to the house now, a five-minute cycle from the Royal Canal Greenway, and the atmosphere is refreshingly down to earth. No question feels too stupid, and hands-on lessons range from scones and jam to soda bread, savoury dishes and treats like Eton mess or fresh blackcurrant cordial, which we sipped during the lesson.

When the cake went into the oven, Michael pulled up in a small Massey Ferguson tractor outside. “Your taxi’s here!” Fiona quipped, and we hopped into the trailer for a short tour, stopping to bottle-feed the lambs, give our organic kitchen waste to the pigs, and see their Dexter cows.

I’ve eaten this tender marbled beef many times but had no idea how surprisingly small Dexters are — nor that they were originally bred in Ireland, and at one point had almost disappeared from the island.

We live in a confusing time. Many of us passionately want to buy local, live sustainably and support animal welfare but find that hard in practice — struggling to plan meals and squeeze food shops into frantic hours between work and activities.

This farm visit was a gentle, deeply personal reminder that milk and mince don’t magically grow on Tesco or SuperValu shelves. At Cloughan, we found ourselves face to face with our food producers. Similar to Airfield Estate in Dublin or Rock Farm in Slane, Co Meath (B&B Ireland also lists farm stays at irishfarmholidays.com), it’s a brilliant way to diversify farm income and to jump-start visitors’ connection with food.

When our cakes were ready, topped with strawberries, mint and whipped cream, we sat down with Fiona and Michael to tuck in.

“We just want to get people cooking, baking, and connecting with the land,” she said.

Details: Prices at Cloughan Farm start from €125 for a 2.5-hour 'Nest Box to Plate' session for a family of four, to €450 for a full-day (10am-4pm) cookery and farm tour experience for small groups or families. See fionaegan.com for more information.

NB: Pól was a guest of Cloughan Farm.