Sister Stan was last week's guest on the riveting Lenten slot 'What's It All About?' on Ivan Yates' drivetime radio show on Newstalk.

Opinion: Nourishment for the mind and spirit as well as the body

The most striking aspect of the interview, conducted by Kieran Cuddihy, was her honesty.

Born Treasa Kennedy in 1939, her parents were small farmers in Lispole, Co Kerry. From a young age, she was aware of differences between those who "had" something, like shopkeepers and farmers, and others who didn't, like farm labourers. She wanted to help the poor, especially children, so joined the Sisters of Charity.

At the time, social work as is now recognised didn't exist. If doing it over again today, Sr Stan said she probably would not have become a nun, more likely a lay missionary. She also admitted that she has many questions about the Church and that this questioning gets amplified as she gets older.