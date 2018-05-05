Farmers love their animals. That might sound like an obvious thing to say. But it's not often said.

Opinion: 'Farmers love their animals....but it's not said often enough'

The force of this feeling was very evident during the fodder crisis - farmers who were struggling on so many levels were most stressed about not being able to look after their animals as well as they would want to.

Farm animals have a job to do. In return for their work, we give them a comfortable place to live, quality food, vaccines to avert illness and veterinary care if they do become sick or injured. So it hurts to hear bad things being said about us.

Yes, there are occasional incidents of animals being ill-treated. This is usually when something overwhelming has happened to those responsible for them. But I would say there is not a farmer reading this who has not calved, foaled or delivered the young of some animal dressed in their pyjamas and wellies and, at the other end of the sartorial spectrum, in their Sunday best.