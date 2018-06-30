Farm Ireland
Opinion: Animal rescue centres deserve our support - and more funding

 

In clover: Cathy Davey with Arnold the pig at the rescue centre. Photo: Tony Gavin
In clover: Cathy Davey with Arnold the pig at the rescue centre. Photo: Tony Gavin
Ann Fitzgerald

Two recent episodes reminded me of the diverse faces of generosity.

The first involved a visit to Tullynally Estate, on the edge of the Westmeath village of Castlepollard.

(Incidentally, we stayed in Hotel Castlepollard, which is the kind of place that Ireland can do better than other tourist destinations - owner-run, smallish, decent accommodation, friendly, local, staff and scrumptious food).

'Tullynally' is an adaption of Tulaigh an Eallaigh, which means Hill of the Swan. It overlooks Lough Derravaragh, the legendary lake of the Children of Lir, so a connection between the name and the legend is entirely possible.

Tullynally Castle has been home to the Packenham family since the 17th century, and the estate includes a working farm, gardens, recently renovated tea-rooms (again delicious homemade fare and attentive staff) and parklands.

There is a modest admission charge to the gardens, which are glorious - more lush than highly manicured.

But what really struck me on the Sunday morning of our visit was the number of people who were enjoying the roads around the tree-dotted, long-grassed grounds - jogging, cycling, pushing buggies, walking dogs.

How lovely it must be to have free, year-round access to such an atmospheric and safe place!

In contrast, there is no public access to the grounds of many other properties of historical or other significance across the country.

What makes this all the sadder is that some of these are not even primary residences but are effectively holiday homes.

Of course, the owners of these properties are within their rights, but isn't it interesting how some people want to keep their beautiful lands for their own eyes only while others want to share theirs?

The other episode was a visit to My Lovely Horse rescue centre in north Kildare.

We are on the lookout for a companion for our ageing pony Rosie and we think it would be great if it meant we also give a home to an animal that needs it.

Set up in 2011, the name for the charity is not a surprise, as it was co-founded by singer Cathy Davey and her partner Neil Hannon of The Divine Comedy, who wrote the music for the cult song of the same name, immortalised in an episode of Father Ted.

Visits are by appointment, and on arrival we are met by Eoin Mitchell, who, like everyone else, is involved on a voluntary basis. The Department of Agriculture provides a small grant but funding is mainly from supporters.

Its primary aims are to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home but they are also working to strengthen the laws in the area.

The sight that met us was shocking, in terms of the sheer volume of animals, with dogs, goats and pigs along with dozens of equines of all shapes and sizes, even a couple of mules, every one with a moving story of neglect or abuse.

I imagine it being a bit like a Catholic Irish family of old: numerous children, all competing for attention and space at the table, noisy and energetic, with everyone getting enough to get by.

But, not only is it less than ideal in the long term, capacity (across all such rescue centres) is far short of demand. Out of the 1,549 horses seized or found abandoned by local councils last year, 1,183 were put down. So every animal that finds a home frees up space for another.

The first reaction of many farmers to such places might be that they are a waste of good land! They see animals as being bred for a purpose, mainly food. But they do respect others trying to look after non-food animals. And they love their family pets so they would abhor anyone else treating theirs badly.

On the day, we didn't click with anything, but the visit did clarify our thinking about what would work for us. So we'll be back.

