Opinion: Animal rescue centres deserve our support - and more funding
Two recent episodes reminded me of the diverse faces of generosity.
The first involved a visit to Tullynally Estate, on the edge of the Westmeath village of Castlepollard.
(Incidentally, we stayed in Hotel Castlepollard, which is the kind of place that Ireland can do better than other tourist destinations - owner-run, smallish, decent accommodation, friendly, local, staff and scrumptious food).
'Tullynally' is an adaption of Tulaigh an Eallaigh, which means Hill of the Swan. It overlooks Lough Derravaragh, the legendary lake of the Children of Lir, so a connection between the name and the legend is entirely possible.
Tullynally Castle has been home to the Packenham family since the 17th century, and the estate includes a working farm, gardens, recently renovated tea-rooms (again delicious homemade fare and attentive staff) and parklands.
There is a modest admission charge to the gardens, which are glorious - more lush than highly manicured.
But what really struck me on the Sunday morning of our visit was the number of people who were enjoying the roads around the tree-dotted, long-grassed grounds - jogging, cycling, pushing buggies, walking dogs.
How lovely it must be to have free, year-round access to such an atmospheric and safe place!