One in four skin-cancer related deaths in Ireland connected to outdoor work

Damage: People with many moles should be screened

IRELAND has one of the world's highest detection rates for melanoma, a dangerous form of skin cancer.

While Australia and New Zealand have the world's highest rate, Ireland ranked tenth in Europe and twelfth in the world for detection of melanoma across both sexes.

The World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) data showed that Ireland had 16.3 cases per 100,000 people - a ratio even above that of the UK.

Norway and Denmark ranked as having Europe's highest detection rates for melanoma.

The revelation came as farming and construction industry groups have launched a health awareness campaign focused on the threat posed by skin cancer.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures indicated that one in four skin-cancer related deaths in Ireland occurred in people connected to farming, construction, fishing and outdoor work.

The 2018 figures indicated that prolonged exposure to sunlight and UV radiation - often without adequate protection - is a major factor.

Teagasc has even hosted a special webinar for farmers and those working in the farming sector on safety measures including protection against over-exposure to the sun.

It offered an outline of the risks associated with unprotected exposure to the sun and what simple protection steps can be taken.

Almost 1,000 people are now diagnosed on average each month with various forms of skin cancer in Ireland.

Four people die on average each week because of skin cancer.

Concern has focused on the fact that cases of melanoma - the most dangerous form of malignant skin cancer - have been steadily rising in Ireland despite repeated warnings about the dangers posed by sun burn and over-exposure to UV rays.

The Irish Cancer Society (ICS) revealed that the number of melanoma cases in Ireland have increased by more than 300pc since 1995.

In 2014, Ireland broke the 1,000 mark for the first time in terms of the number of new melanoma detections in a single year.

That figure soared to 1,138 by 2016.

In 2019, it was just under 1,100 - with more slightly more women diagnosed than men.

Health campaigners warned that unless Irish people radically alter their precautions to sun exposure, the rate of the disease will likely double by 2040.

St James's Cancer Institute stressed that even the most dangerous form of skin cancer - malignant melanoma - is curable if caught in the early stages.

"If the cancer cells spread elsewhere in the body, death can result. That is why identifying skin cancer early is so important."

The National Cancer Registry of Ireland (NCRI) pointed out that melanoma has a 91pc five year survival rate - ranking as one of Ireland's most treatable cancers when caught in time.

ICS cancer prevention manager, Kevin O'Hagan, said some professions are at a greater risk than others.

“Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland with almost 12,000 Irish people diagnosed every year," he said.

"But by taking these small 'sun smart' steps we can reduce the number of workers dying from a very preventable cancer."

Ireland is now ranked 14th in the world in terms of population susceptibility to skin cancer.

Cancer is the most common cause of death in Ireland accounting for almost 31pc of deaths.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death for both men and women.

The risk of dying of cancer was about 32pc higher for men than for women.