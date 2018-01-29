Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 29 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

One in every 70 farmers will either die or suffer a life changing injury in a farm accident

Eoghan MacConnell

Statistics show that one in every 70 farmers will either die or suffer a life changing injury in a farm accident, Minister Michael Creed 

Speaking at the AGM in Abbeyleix, Co Laois, last week Minister Creed said: “We have already buried one teenager this year as a result of a farm accident. Last year was a pretty horrendous year, a pretty horrendous year. Farming is the most dangerous activity now in terms of workplace employments that  you can be employed in.”   

Minister Michael Creed implored farmers to be mindful of the dangers associated with farming. He spoke of statistics he had obtained from a leading insurance company which showed that one in 70 farmers in their lifetime will either be impacted by a fatal or life changing accident. “Look around the room, that’s probably one here,” he told the gathering. 

“You know it because you have been in those farmyards, you have been in those church yards and graveyards and so have I. It is a devastating thing to visit any community," he remarked. 

Minister Creed said "I would just implore on all of us, it is a busy life, its a tough life, it is a life that is very often practiced in isolation.

"We need to be more cognisant of what the risks are,” Minister Creed stated as he urged all of those gathered to farm safely in the year ahead. 

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

TWAC 2017

Young dairy farmer member of fastest Irish team to cross the Atlantic in...
Stock picture

Gardaí describe attack on 91-year-old at a rural farmhouse as 'heinous and...

WATCH: Audi driver steals bag of spuds left on top of owner's car at local shop
The absence of high-quality rural broadband in Ireland is holding back farming

Minister claims 300 farms a week are getting access to high-speed...

'There’s no way this line will be built' – Anti pylon groups vow to oppose...
Clare Island is located in Clew Bay, Co Mayo, four miles from the mainland

Opinion: The west needs a plan - and it has to be sustainable
Eddie Flanagan with his Hereford cattle at his farm in Tulsk, Co Roscommon; (below) his son Edward with purebred Texel sheep Photo: Declan Gilmore.

'Most of us in the west have to rely on off-farm jobs'


Top Stories

Three generations of the family exhibiting their stock, Peter Kennelly, Katie, Noreen and Marian and little Clodagh.

More cows would mean working harder to stay still - how this dairy farmer plans...

Europe changes SMP intervention details in bid to help markets
Malting barley farmer protest recently at the price they are receiving for their crop.

Why this farmer has joined a new farming organisation
Fianna Fail spokesman on Agriculture Charlie McConalogue

Calls for Farm Assist PRSI anomaly among farmers to be addressed
Two of the bales fell onto the carriageway, one of them landing on the bonnet of a car. Images: Meath Crime Prevention.

Terror for drivers as bales fall off lorry onto motorway
A burger

Do-good meat: are investors only after their pound of flesh?
Kevin Toland took over as chief executive of Aryzta last September

Aryzta set to take a €500m hit on French and US assets sale