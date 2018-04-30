Farm Ireland
One in 10 Irish people have never visited a farm

Dairy and beef have the highest level of understanding of any farm types, while sheep and tillage return lower understanding levels.
FarmIreland Team

New RED C research carried out on behalf of Agri Aware, the Irish agri-food educational body, 1 in 10 Irish people have never visited a farm and 1 in 3 Irish people have not visited a farm in the past 5 years.

For more than half (55pc) the reason was simply that they never had the opportunity.

The research was carried out by RED C among more than 1,000 respondents nationwide and also shows that generally there is a greater lack of knowledge among females, 18-24 year olds and those with children, however these groups also show highest levels of interest in visiting a farm

The majority of respondents (87pc) claim that a visit to a farm would be beneficial to children, particularly those who have children.

It comes as similar research in the UK found that one in eight young people in the UK have never seen a cow in real life

Commenting on the research Agri Aware Executive Director, Deirdre O’Shea said “as we become an increasingly urbanised nation, many people are losing the connection between the activity carried out year-round by farmers all over our country and the food that they consume every day.

“Our research clearly shows that Irish people would welcome the opportunity to visit a working farm to learn more about how our food is produced. We are delighted to be able to facilitate this through our first National Open Farm Day.”

 The research was released by Agri Aware in advance of its inaugural National Open Farm Day which will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7, 2018.

This will be the first time in Ireland that farms across the country will simultaneously open their gates to the public on one day to help educate consumers about what happens on a working farm and to encourage families to learn more about where our food comes from.

National Open Farm Day

Agri Aware’s National Open Farm Day will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7, 2018.  The pioneering host farmers include:

  • John and Ann Coughlan, Buttevant, Co. Cork
  • Padraic and Breege Joyce, Castlebar, Co Mayo
  • Tom and Geraldine Short, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow
  • Padraic and Bríd McMahon, Fieldstown West, North County Dublin

For more details visit www.agriaware.ie.

Online Editors

