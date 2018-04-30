One in 10 Irish people have never visited a farm

New RED C research carried out on behalf of Agri Aware, the Irish agri-food educational body, 1 in 10 Irish people have never visited a farm and 1 in 3 Irish people have not visited a farm in the past 5 years.

For more than half (55pc) the reason was simply that they never had the opportunity.

The research was carried out by RED C among more than 1,000 respondents nationwide and also shows that generally there is a greater lack of knowledge among females, 18-24 year olds and those with children, however these groups also show highest levels of interest in visiting a farm The majority of respondents (87pc) claim that a visit to a farm would be beneficial to children, particularly those who have children.

It comes as similar research in the UK found that one in eight young people in the UK have never seen a cow in real life Commenting on the research Agri Aware Executive Director, Deirdre O’Shea said “as we become an increasingly urbanised nation, many people are losing the connection between the activity carried out year-round by farmers all over our country and the food that they consume every day.