Sunday 2 September 2018

'Once I'm off the farm, I am on holiday'

 

Vanessa Kiely O'Connor
Vanessa Kiely O'Connor

Ken Whelan

Vanessa Kiely O'Connor culled her non-performing cows at her Cork family farm earlier this year as a prelude to introducing new Jersey blood into her Holstein-Friesian herd come the spring; and she believes it was the right decision given the year that was in it weather wise.

The reduction in numbers lessened the pressure on fodder and the decision to cull in the spring was inspired given the mart prices back then.

"It's been a difficult year with the weather, but we have completed our first cut, used the second for grazing and with the grassland and fertilizer plan I am pursuing, we should be into our third cut soon. I also have eight acres of reseeded land as a reserve," she explains.

Vanessa runs a herd of 78 animals - heifers, cows calves - at the enterprise in Upton near Innishannon in West Cork and supplies milk to Bandon Co-op. Her latest co-op cheque showed the milk price at 54.6c/l including bonuses.

Vanessa, who comes from a non-agricultural family in Limerick, took a roundabout route to farming.

"I lived in Ballybrown about seven miles from Foynes and loved being out in the countryside. When I finished my Leaving Cert, I didn't know the technical side of farming so I did an agricultural course at Pallishenry and when I was completing a two-year agricultural apprenticeship in Upton later on, I met my husband David, who was helping his parents, John and Eileen, on the farm," she recalls.

The couple married and have two teenage children - Fintan and Sadhbh, and Vanessa now runs the 23 hectare farm on her own, while David works off farm with Aer Lingus in Cork.

She has a very positive attitude to running the farm. "I am not a risk taker but I am positive about farming. You have to love the job and invest in yourself," she says.

It's a philosophy which is working for Vanessa, who won the Carberry Milk Award in 2011 and its Farm Sustainability Award this year.

So I ask what David's family thought of her taking over the running of the farm when he decided to concentrate on his Aer Lingus job. "Not a problem," says Vanessa.

"His dad, John, just said to me, 'You know where I am if you need me' and just let me say what I think." And so it has transpired.

In her initial years on the farm, it was a 24/7 job, what with milking the cows in the parlour and keeping an eye on children in the farmhouse parlour. "I never let the children out on the farm. Farms are too dangerous for children," says Vanessa.

Today she wonders if either Fintan or Sadhbh will eventually take an interest in farming, but she's not sure. "The world is a different place for children growing up these days," she says.

Interestingly, her long hours on the farm and David's long hours at Cork Airport often clash when it comes to taking the family holidays.

This year, for instance, David recently took the children to San Francisco on holiday at the time of the Californian forest fires, while Vanessa remained at home to deal with the effects of our unusual heat wave.

It will be something she will be dealing with until October when she is thinking about a week in Louth and Meath to have a look at the new archaeological finds discovered there.

"I just like to go somewhere interesting, whether it is in Ireland or abroad. Once I am off the farm, I am on holiday."

Off farm, during what recreational time she has, is spent gardening. "I am easy to please," she points out.

And hurling, of course, where her praise for players participating in this year's All-Ireland Championship is boundless, especially the Limerick players who showed their mettle and courage in victory on the holy ground that is Croke Park just over a week ago.

In conversation with Ken Whelan

