'Once I'm off the farm, I am on holiday'

Vanessa Kiely O'Connor culled her non-performing cows at her Cork family farm earlier this year as a prelude to introducing new Jersey blood into her Holstein-Friesian herd come the spring; and she believes it was the right decision given the year that was in it weather wise.

The reduction in numbers lessened the pressure on fodder and the decision to cull in the spring was inspired given the mart prices back then.

"It's been a difficult year with the weather, but we have completed our first cut, used the second for grazing and with the grassland and fertilizer plan I am pursuing, we should be into our third cut soon. I also have eight acres of reseeded land as a reserve," she explains.

Vanessa runs a herd of 78 animals - heifers, cows calves - at the enterprise in Upton near Innishannon in West Cork and supplies milk to Bandon Co-op. Her latest co-op cheque showed the milk price at 54.6c/l including bonuses.

Vanessa, who comes from a non-agricultural family in Limerick, took a roundabout route to farming.

"I lived in Ballybrown about seven miles from Foynes and loved being out in the countryside. When I finished my Leaving Cert, I didn't know the technical side of farming so I did an agricultural course at Pallishenry and when I was completing a two-year agricultural apprenticeship in Upton later on, I met my husband David, who was helping his parents, John and Eileen, on the farm," she recalls.

The couple married and have two teenage children - Fintan and Sadhbh, and Vanessa now runs the 23 hectare farm on her own, while David works off farm with Aer Lingus in Cork.

She has a very positive attitude to running the farm. "I am not a risk taker but I am positive about farming. You have to love the job and invest in yourself," she says.