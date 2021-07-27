It’s the height of summer, and while there’s a general preoccupation with soaring temperatures and lower stress levels, the jobs market isn’t taking a holiday. A lively hunt for recruits is under way out there.

I hear stories of young people being offered two or three positions as organisations hungrily poach employees from one another on the basis of a glance at a CV and a quick phone chat. Entry level jobs appear to be coming along faster than there are people to fill them, I have seen some evidence of this under my own roof.

Over the past few weeks, as the first of our offspring engages with the world of human resources (HR), I’ve become a dab hand at the lingo, as you will have seen from my casual use of the term ‘entry level.’ And there’s a new word for hiring — it’s the verb to ‘onboard’ — “we are onboarding new team members to share our journey with us.”

This latest addition to the language describes the process of employing and integrating recruits into a company or organisation. I presume the opposite is ‘overboarding’, but I doubt we will hear corporate press releases using that word anytime soon. They’ll stick to downsizing.

Onboarding is an amalgam of noun, adverb and verb. In my own corner of the country, they’d call it a ‘mixum-gatherum’ of a thing. In that haven of erudition, we Latinise our language and lionise our hurlers (with good reason). It’s a place where the classics and classical references pepper the most mundane of conversations.

There were, and are, Latinate words for all manner of things. For instance, the cure for a poor sexual appetite was known as a ‘coaxiorum’. Like Charlie Haughey’s contraceptives, it was available only to married people and dispensed by someone who knew her potions from her poisons.

A classical subculture bubbled away under every day. I remember a travelling insurance man recounting to my father and mother the details of a postprandial conversation in a farm kitchen between the woman of the house and a local agricultural contractor. The man had just ‘knocked’ a field of hay and was having the dinner before knocking any more.

A renowned lover of his grub, he peeled, sliced, buttered and salted his way through a half stone of spuds, a fletch of bacon and at least one head of cabbage. This was followed by a bowl of Ambrosia rice with a dollop of strawberry jam sitting like an island in the middle of it. To complete the repast, he was served a cup of strong tea and a ‘wadge’ of buttered porter cake.

As he followed the last crumbs of the cake around the plate, the woman bustled about, attending to her many duties and probably wondering if the hay-knocker was ever going to take his legs out from under her table.

“What you need, missus,” he opined, “is a general factotum.”

“Indeed, I do,” she replied, “and I’d need to hold on to him in saecula, saeculorum. Now, off with you, the meadow won’t knock itself.” I’m not sure the woman was glad she ‘onboarded’ that particular contractor but there was great pleasure in feeding him.

Saving hay and silage provides a steady stream of ‘entry level’ jobs for rural young lads, and has done so for decades. It is often the first taste of paid work many a male rural youngster gets. As for onboarding, there isn’t much of a process involved. I once witnessed a silage lad’s induction, and it took all of 30 seconds. The employer pointed the new recruit in the direction of the tractor he was to drive and said,

“Let me warn you, there’s bad brakes in that thing,”

“So, how am I supposed to stop it?” the wide-eyed neophyte asked.

“Close it down, stand on it and pray to St Jude the hoor of a thing will stop.”

While the onboarding or induction might have been spartan, the performance monitoring and appraisal system was even more basic. There were three key performance indicators; “did you turn up, did you drive like hell, and did you avoid destruction?”

Of course, spartan onboarding isn’t the preserve of agricultural contractors. In years gone by, many a young priest found himself dispatched to his first appointment with little induction or introduction.

In one case, a young man arrived at an isolated parochial house to take up his duties. The Canon’s housekeeper let him in and showed him into the parlour where his reverence was reading the newspaper. Without looking up, the older clergyman asked, “Who are you?”

“I’m your new curate, Canon.”

“And who sent you?”

“The bishop.”

“Huh,” grunted the well-seasoned Canon, “doesn’t he know there’s nothin’ to be done here and I’m already doin’ that.” Maybe onboarding isn’t such a bad idea, but it’s still a terrible word.