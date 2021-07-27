Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Onboarding, overboarding, upscaling, downsizing — whatever happened to hiring and firing?

Jim O'Brien

The process of getting a job has led to the emergence of a whole new language

Saving hay and silage provides a steady stream of entry level jobs for rural young lads (stock image) Expand

Close

Saving hay and silage provides a steady stream of entry level jobs for rural young lads (stock image)

Saving hay and silage provides a steady stream of entry level jobs for rural young lads (stock image)

Saving hay and silage provides a steady stream of entry level jobs for rural young lads (stock image)

It’s the height of summer, and while there’s a general preoccupation with soaring temperatures and lower stress levels, the jobs market isn’t taking a holiday. A lively hunt for recruits is under way out there.

I hear stories of young people being offered two or three positions as organisations hungrily poach employees from one another on the basis of a glance at a CV and a quick phone chat. Entry level jobs appear to be coming along faster than there are people to fill them, I have seen some evidence of this under my own roof.

Over the past few weeks, as the first of our offspring engages with the world of human resources (HR), I’ve become a dab hand at the lingo, as you will have seen  from my casual use of the term ‘entry level.’ And there’s a new word for hiring — it’s the verb to ‘onboard’ — “we are onboarding new team members to share our journey with us.”

Most Watched

Privacy