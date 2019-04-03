When Ireland's newest millionaire Odhran Doherty found out he had hit the jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto Plus One draw, his bank card wouldn't work when he went to buy a celebratory pint.

On the lamb: But farmer vows to be back on the land today after €1m Lotto jackpot win

However he doesn't need to worry about that anymore as he walked away from Lotto HQ on Abbey Street, Dublin, yesterday with a cheque for €1m in his hands.

Joined by his mother and father Margaret and Liam - Liam was the one who bought the ticket for his lucky son - the Donegal man arrived in the capital in a Hummer. His sister Lana, who lives in Wexford, and brother Shane, who flew in from Manchester, were also there to celebrate.

His girlfriend Jessica was also by his side as the champagne corks popped and Mr Doherty came to terms with his big win.

"I can't even describe it in words - it is amazing," he said.

"We will have a think how we will spend it and let it settle."

A skiing holiday was one thing on his wish list as was a new tractor for the family farm where he works.

"I'll be back on the farm tomorrow evening - the lambing never stops."