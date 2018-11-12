Farmers are very good at looking after their machinery and livestock.

'Often farmers overlook the most important element to good farming - themselves'

If something isn't right they tend to deal with it straight away; this attention to detail is important for the productivity and profitability of their farm.

However, very often farmers overlook the most important element to good farming - themselves.

Aches and pains can be pushed aside during the busy calving or lambing season, or farmers who are physically or emotionally unwell don't want to talk to anyone about how they're feeling.

Farmers act fast when livestock are unwell or the tractor won't start; this same instinctive attitude should be adopted when they feel unwell themselves.

Farmers must realise how important they are to their farms, their family and their local communities and seek to make changes to stay in good health and ultimately get the most out of their enterprise.

For the farm to be managed well, prioritise activities on the farm into different categories e.g. daily tasks, such as milking or feeding cattle; seasonal tasks such as calving or spraying; or other projects such as maintenance work.

Ensure that you attend to the most important jobs first and that you spread your workload out over time to avoid too many jobs piling up at once.