A Co Offaly farmer whose hen has hatched an astonishing 107 chickens in two years believes a combination of breeding, ‘hen whispering’ and porridge has made his prize hen a formidable force of nature.

A Co Offaly farmer whose hen has hatched an astonishing 107 chickens in two years believes a combination of breeding, ‘hen whispering’ and porridge has made his prize hen a formidable force of nature.

Offaly farmer believes his 'hen whispering' has helped hen hatch astonishing 107 chicks in two years

John Dolan, (49), who runs a mixed farm near Banagher, Co Offaly, said his hen Marmalade – a half bred Red Mottled hen – deserves to be in the Guinness Book of Records for her remarkable ability to churn out chicks.

Since she was born more than three years ago, Marmalade has never stopping hatching. “They’ll never be another like her in the world,” he told Independent.ie.

“This year she had ten clutches (of chicks) in two years which is absolutely phenomenal,” he said. “This will never happen again.”