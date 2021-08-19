‘Objections to flood defence plans are holding up vital works for years,’ warns minister 

The country is in a climate emergency and looking down the barrel at cataclysmic flooding, says the OPW minister

The Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW said “an honest conversation” needs to take place not just about emissions, but also about cumbersome planning methodology if necessary flood defences were to be in place to tackle “imminent” coastal and inland flooding.

That conversation must include investment, though right now it was objections not money that was the biggest problem, said Patrick O’Donovan.

The Fine Gael TD outlined that there was what amounted to “a wave of opposition” delaying even the smallest works.

There was “no way” of defending the community of five million here with the processes in planning at the moment resulting in delays in some cases of 15 years.

German chancellor Angela Merkel will not face the same kind of obstacles in rebuilding the whole of Westphalia, said the Limerick representative.

“At the moment money isn’t my problem. My biggest issue at the moment is my ability to spend money,” the OPW minister said on Radio Kerry at the opening of €2.5m flood defence works in Listowel.

He outlined that objections to flood defence plans are holding up vital works for years, and this has to change because the country is in a climate emergency and looking down the barrel at cataclysmic flooding.

He said he was increasingly frustrated and “blue in the face” at the delays to the most imminent problems:

"Even if we take drastic immediate action, with regard to reducing herd numbers and every chicken in the country is exported, this will not be enough to prevent flooding on its way to coastal and river communities, and which will wash away roads along with flooding houses”, the junior minister remarked.

Objections, often from “the other end of the country” were delaying vital local flood defence works – but the communities affected by flooding never objected, he said.

There was a “not fit for purpose” methodology in planning, he said, adding “it’s about time there is an upfront and honest discussion.”

Winter storms

Remedial works to stabilize the northern bank of the River Feale, adjacent to Convent Street (R553) in Listowel are due to begin shortly.

Winter storms in February 2020, resulted in the collapse of a section of elevated bank slope along the northern bank of the River Feale, adjacent to Convent Street in Listowel, Co. Kerry.

A Project Team was appointed in March 2020, including Gavin and Doherty Geosolutions Ltd., Tony O’ Regan Associates and Environmental Consultants.

The Project Team worked with Kerry County Council and other relevant statutory bodies to identify the appropriate long-term solution.

As the site is located within the Lower Shannon Special Area of Conservation (SAC), the Environmental Consultant engaged by OPW completed a Stage 2 Appropriate Assessment/Natura Impact Statement (NIS) for the works. The NIS determined that there will not be any likely significant impacts on the qualifying interests of the SAC.

The NIS was submitted to the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) for review. NPWS’ comments have been incorporated into the design and the works methodology. An underwater archaeological dive survey was also undertaken in advance of the works. A designated ecological clerk of works is monitoring the works and is in regular consultation with the relevant statutory bodies, including NPWS and Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI).

This work is being progressed by the OPW under statutory powers conferred on them for the maintenance of the River Feale Certified Drainage Scheme. These emergency works are required to ensure stability and remediate the slope failure that occurred in February 2020, which has threatened the structural stability of a number of properties along Convent Street.