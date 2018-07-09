Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 9 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

No monkey business at the Scarecrow Festival

Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Hay fever season has well and truly taken over one Irish village. Durrow in Co Laois is preparing to host its ninth Scarecrow Festival this year and is hoping once again to attract entries from far and wide.

The event originates from the harvest festival that was always a stalwart feature on the village's calendar and has been growing year on year.

A highlight of the festival, which will take place from July 29 to August 6, is the All-Ireland Scarecrow Championships. Competition categories range from 'Most Topical' and 'Most Humorous' to youth and pre-school categories.

Conaghy Vintage Club from Co Kilkenny have taken home the top overall prize for the last three years in a row, with revellers being blown away by their gigantic King Kong creation in 2017.

Emer O'Brien, the organiser of the competition, says the King Kong shows just how quirky the entries they receive can be.

"It was absolutely massive. My child stood beside it and felt absolutely lost," she says.

Entries range from all ages, and Emer urged those who think they might have a creative idea to apply.

"We get entries from everyone. We once had a UK entry. Usually they're from community groups or clubs but a lot of the time they're from brothers, sisters and cousins who come together," she says.

Also Read

Another surprise aspect of this year's festival includes the Scarecrow Electric Picnic - no straw has been left unturned in its organisation.

"One local group in Durrow decided to come together to replicate Electric Picnic. It's top secret, we don't know anything about it, but it should be interesting," says Emer.

If the scarecrow competition sounds like too much work for you but you still want to get the creative juices flowing, the round hay bale competition could be right up your alley.

"All you have to do is get a hay bale, dress it up and come with an idea that sets it apart from the rest," says Emer.

Entry form

To take part in any of the competitions all you have to do is download the online entry form on the festival's website durrowscarecrowfestival.com and email or post it as the crow flies!

Other highlights of the event include arts and craft fairs, food stalls, an African drumming workshop and an exciting duck derby event.

There's also plenty of activities for young scarecrow enthusiasts including a fairy door workshop, a playground and a teen zone.

All entries for the festival must be submitted by Friday, July 20, so get your straw thinking caps on!

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Cattle at Beaumont Station

How one of New Zealand's largest commercial farms manages 37,000...
Farmer Martin Ryan watches the peloton race by during Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann from Athlone to Tipperary. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Opinion: The next phase of rapid change is unfolding in our rural communities
A sheep got stuck on a ledge under a bridge and had to be rescued at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk. (RSPCA/ PA)

Baa-d day for sheep stuck under bridge

Turmoil in Countrywomen's Association amid proposals to...
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives


Top Stories

Stock picture

Elderly farmer fatally injured on his farm
Neil MacSweeney, Jack O'Neill, Sam White Bantry House Representive, Nicholas Stout, Frank Power, Chris McCarthy Paddy O'Neill, ploughman John MacSweeney and standing behind is Lorcan Power. Picture: John Eagle

Waiting for a drop of rain to reseed
 Stock photo

Man jailed for 12 years for role in “horrendous” aggravated...
TR14 out working with R.Killens and Sons

See Fleming's 14t silage trailer in action with R Killen and Sons
Heat stress in cattle. Image: Teagasc.

Everything you need to know about heat stress in cattle
The court heard how Gardai spotted an elderly farmer clinging to the back of a tractor on the night of November 7th, 2016. Stock image.

Drunk farmer exposed backside during pursuit with Gardai
Recently hatched layer chicks drop into a crate as they are prepared for shipment to customers at the Huayu hatchery in Handan, Hebei province, China, June 25, 2018. Picture taken June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China's chickens need to lay a billion eggs a day. Here's how they're going to...