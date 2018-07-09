No monkey business at the Scarecrow Festival

Hay fever season has well and truly taken over one Irish village. Durrow in Co Laois is preparing to host its ninth Scarecrow Festival this year and is hoping once again to attract entries from far and wide.

Hay fever season has well and truly taken over one Irish village. Durrow in Co Laois is preparing to host its ninth Scarecrow Festival this year and is hoping once again to attract entries from far and wide.

The event originates from the harvest festival that was always a stalwart feature on the village's calendar and has been growing year on year.

A highlight of the festival, which will take place from July 29 to August 6, is the All-Ireland Scarecrow Championships. Competition categories range from 'Most Topical' and 'Most Humorous' to youth and pre-school categories.

Conaghy Vintage Club from Co Kilkenny have taken home the top overall prize for the last three years in a row, with revellers being blown away by their gigantic King Kong creation in 2017.

Emer O'Brien, the organiser of the competition, says the King Kong shows just how quirky the entries they receive can be.

"It was absolutely massive. My child stood beside it and felt absolutely lost," she says.

Entries range from all ages, and Emer urged those who think they might have a creative idea to apply.

"We get entries from everyone. We once had a UK entry. Usually they're from community groups or clubs but a lot of the time they're from brothers, sisters and cousins who come together," she says.